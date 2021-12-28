plot, cast, soundtrack and phrases

“Forrest Gump”Is a 1994 film which is about a character with a disability, directed by Robert Zemeckis and produced by Paramount Pictures. The main character, Forrest in fact, is played by Tom Hanks, while the entire film takes inspiration from the novel of the same name Winston Groom, published in 1986.

In short, the work focuses on the story of Forrest Gump, a man with a lower than average cognitive development and a severe posture problem, which forces him to wear leg protests. Despite his difficulties, Forrest will be the protagonist of a series of epochal events in the United States of America in the 1940s, also knowing numerous prominent personalities of the time.

Plot “Forrest Gump”

The film opens with the iconic bench scene: it’s 1981 and here Forrest is sitting to tell his life to passers-by, while waiting for the bus. The long flashback of the protagonist starts right from his birth, which took place in the village of Greenbow (Alabama), where he will spend his life until adolescence. Here he meets Jenny, the love of his life, the same one who will incite him to abandon the protests to run away from a group of bullies.

Thus Forrest discovers that he has incredible runner skills, thanks to which he manages to get inside on an American football team. From here on, the road with Jenny will split, but on the other hand Forrest will be the protagonist of a series of incredible events.

After the sporting experience, Forrest joins the army, where he will meet Corporal Benjamin Buford Blue, said Bubba, a mentally retarded African American soldier who wants to put on a shrimp boat. The two will be shipped in Vietnam, where they will meet the lieutenant Dan Taylor, which Forrest will save his life. While on leave, the young man discovers that he has a talent for ping pong, and so he will be sent to China to participate in a tournament that will start ping pong diplomacy.

He later travels to Washington, unintentionally causing him Watergate scandal and the consequent ones resignation of President Richard Nixon. After that, involving Lt. Dan, he will make Bubba’s dream come true, creating a shrimp fishing company. An undertaking that will prove to be positive for the two: after being hit by Hurricane Carmen, Forrest and Dan’s fishing boat is the only one to escape, therefore the only one who can fish for shrimp to be sold for their weight in gold. Thanks to the profits, Dan buys several shares of Apple, making them both billionaires. Meanwhile, however, Forrest has to go home because his mother is very ill.

Throughout all these events, Forrest gets to see Jenny several times: the latter presents itself as a character in disarray and uncertain about his future. Even when faced with Forrest’s marriage proposal, Jenny shows upset and poor balance, refusing the proposal and running away from the man in the middle of the night.

Notices the escape, all that remains for Forrest is to run, starting from his childhood home and reaching the Pacific Ocean, then heading towards the Atlantic Ocean. The company becomes known in the media, and many agree to the runner. Once the ride is over, Forrest returns home, where he will find a letter from Jenny asking him to visit her.

Here the flashback ends, just as Forrest is on his way to Jenny, now an adult woman with a child, which would be Forrest’s own. Eventually the two get married, although Jenny is ill with a deadly virus that will cause her death shortly after the wedding. The film ends with the image of Forrest Junior being accompanied by his father to the same bus stop as when he was a child.

Is “Forrest Gump” based on a true story?

No, the stories of Forrest Gump are not inspired by a real person. However, the race that we see in the film is inspired by a fact that really happened. In 1982, a barely 16-year-old Louis Michael Figueroa ran from New Jersey to San Francisco, crossing virtually all of the United States, with the aim of raising awareness of cancer in society and supporting the American Cancer Society. Later, the man repeated the undertaking to fight leukemia and to combat violence against minors.

Louis Michael Figueroa (Katherine Jarvis / Democrat) – Source: dailydemocrat.com

Cast of “Forrest Gump”

The full cast list of the film:

Tom Hanks: Forrest Gump (the Italian voice actor is Francesco Pannofino)

Robin Wright: Jenny Curran

Gary Sinise: Lieutenant Dan Taylor

Sally Field: Mrs. Gump

Mykelti Williamson: Benjamin Buford “Bubba” Blue

Haley Joel Osment: Forrest Gump, Jr.

Michael Conner Humphreys: Forrest as a child

Hanna R. Hall: Jenny as a child

Mary Ellen Trainor: Jenny’s babysitter

Geoffrey Blake: Wesley

Sonny Shroyer: coach Paul “Bear” Briant

Sam Anderson: Principal Hancock

Afemo Omilami: drill sergeant

Marlena Smalls: Mrs. Blue, Bubba’s mother

Siobhan Fallon Hogan: Dorothy Harris, bus driver

Tiffany Salerno: Carla

Marla Sucharetza: Lenore

Michael Jace: member of the Black Panthers

Michael Burgess: Cleveland

Dick Cavett: himself

Lenny Herb: runner

Rebecca Williams: Nurse at the bus stop

Bill Roberson: Fat man at the bus stop

Awards for “Forrest Gump”

“Forrest Gump” was a hit. Suffice it to say that in 1995 he obtained 6 Oscars, touching the 14 nominations, so far only had by Titanic, Eva against Eva and La La Land. The list of awards obtained, however, is almost endless. We can remember, again in 1995, the 3 Golden Globes out of 7 nominations, the two David di Donatello nominations, the BAFTA award out of 8 nominations, the Screen Actors Guild Awards out of 4 nominations, the 3 nominations at the MTV Movie Awards and two Poeple’s. Choice Award.

Photo by Steve Starr / CORBIS / Corbis via Getty Images

Where did they film “Forrest Gump”?

Shooting for the film took place in the United States of America, between the states of California, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The bench scene instead was staged in Savannah (Gerogia), at Chippewa Square. Today, however, the bench is no longer there, but kept in the Savannah History Museum.

The soundtrack of the movie “Forrest Gump”

Below is the list of songs and music from the film:

Turn! Turn! Turn! – The Byrds

Hound Dog – Elvis Presley

Lovesick Blues – Hank Williams

Respect – Aretha Franklin

Sloop John B – The Beach Boys

All Along the Watchtower – Jimi Hendrix

Hey Joe – Jimi Hendrix

Soul Kitchen – The Doors

Break on Through (To the Other Side) – The Doors

People Are Strange – The Doors

Hello, I Love You – The Doors

Love Her Madly – The Doors

Love Street – The Doors

California Dreamin ‘- The Mamas & the Papas

Fortunate Son – Creedence Clearwater Revival

Mrs. Robinson – Simon & Garfunkel

Volunteers – Jefferson Airplane

It Keeps You Runnin ‘- The Doobie Brothers

Where Have All the Flowers Gone – Pete Seeger

Get Together – The Youngbloods

Sweet Home Alabama – Lynyrd Skynyrd

Free Bird – Lynyrd Skynyrd

San Francisco (Be Sure to Wear Some Flowers in Your Hair) – Scott McKenzie

Aquarius / Let the Sunshine In – The 5th Dimension

Go Your Own Way – Fleetwood Mac

Everybody’s Talkin ‘- Harry Nilsson

Running on Empty – Jackson Browne

Against the Wind – Bob Seger

Blowin ‘in the Wind – Bob Dylan

Rainy Day Women # 12 & 35 – Bob Dylan

For What It’s Worth – Buffalo Springfield

Raindrops Keep Fallin ‘on My Head – BJ Thomas

Rebel Rouser – Duane Eddy

Phrases and quotes from “Forrest Gump”

Mom always said: life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what happens to you! (Forrest)

Stupid is whoever is stupid, Lord. (Forrest)

I know he doesn’t believe me if I tell him, but I run like the wind that blows! And from that day on, if I went somewhere, I went running there! (Forrest)

I’m a little tired. I think I’ll go home now. (Forrest)

Never let anyone tell you he’s better than you, Forrest. If God had decided that we were all the same He would have given everyone a leg brace. (Mother of Forrest)

That day, I don’t really know why I decided to go for a run, so I ran all the way to the end of the road, and once there I thought I’d run to the end of town, and once there I thought I’d run through Greenbow County. Then I said to myself, since I’ve come this far I might as well run through the beautiful state of Alabama, and so I did. I ran through all of Alabama, and I don’t know why I kept going. I ran to the ocean and, once there I said to myself, since I got this far I might as well turn around and keep running. When I got to another ocean, I said to myself, since I’ve come this far, I might as well turn around again and keep running; when I was tired I slept, when I was hungry I ate, when I had to do … well, I did it! (Forrest)

Now, we were told that Vietnam was very different from the United States of America. Except for the cans of beer and the grill, it was true. (Forrest)

If you don’t like my family and friends, I don’t want to hear anything about it. They may mean nothing to you, but they mean everything to me. (Forrest)

Since that day, Jenny and I have always been together, like bread and butter. (Forrest)

Shrimp is a fruit of the sea, you can make it roasted, boiled, grilled, baked, sautéed, there is the shrimp skewer, shrimp with onions, shrimp soup, fried shrimp in a pan, with batter, a bain marie, prawns with potatoes, lemon prawns, scrambled prawns, pepper prawns, prawn soup, prawn stew, prawns salad, prawns and chips, prawn meatballs, shrimp sandwiches… and that’s all I think. (Bubba)

Lieutenant Dan understood that there are things that cannot be changed. He didn’t want to be called a cripple, just as I didn’t want to be called a fool. (Forrest)

Where to see “Forrest Gump” on TV and in streaming

At the moment the film is available in streaming on Netflix and Mediaset Infinity