plot, cast, trailer and streaming film with Emma Watson on Sky

The Circle: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film with Emma Watson on Sky Cinema

Tonight, Tuesday 3 August 2021, the film The Circle will be broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno, a 2017 film starring Emma Watson and Tom Hanks. It is a thriller set in a future not far from our reality where privacy is punishable by law and citizens must constantly ask themselves what is the price they are willing to pay for knowledge. The film is based on the international bestseller written by Dave Eggers. But what is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream The Circle? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

The Circle is the most prestigious and leading technology and social media company in the world and Mae is delighted to be hired. After all, Mae loves the idea of ​​a social and digital society and has volunteered to experience the benefits of total transparency. The girl is convinced that she has finally fulfilled a great desire, to find herself in front of the opportunity of life. Overseeing her work within the company is Eamon Bailey, the founder of the company, who will gradually force Mae to move away from her privacy and start a new life in total transparency. Mae wears a camera, turned on all day, that monitors everything she does and that allows anyone to observe her life from the other side of the screen, accessing conversations, actions but also e-mails.

Her friend Mercer tries to warn her of danger, a boy who has decided to keep away from the world of social networks. Saying goodbye to her own privacy, Mae soon realizes that nothing is safe anymore because anyone has the power to enter the lives of others and access any type of information.

The Circle: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film The Circle? The protagonist is Emma Watson. The Hermione of Harry Potter, who grew up in the story concocted by JK Rowling, plays the enthusiastic Mae in The Circle, a young girl fascinated by technology who gives up everything to chase a dream that soon turns into a nightmare.

At his side, in the guise of the manipulator Eamon Bailey, we see Tom Hanks, a Hollywood icon who needs no introduction. In the cast of The Circle we also see Karen Gillan who plays Annie Alleton, Bill Paxton who plays Vinnie Holland, Patton Oswalt who plays Tom Stenton, John Boyega who plays Kalden, Ellen Wong who plays Renata, Ellar Coltrane who plays Mercer Regalado and Glenne Headly in clothes of Bonnie Holland. Directed by James Ponsoldt. Here are all the actors and their characters played.

Loading... Advertisements

Emma Watson: Mae Holland

Tom Hanks: Eamon Bailey

John Boyega: Kalden

Karen Gillan: Annie Allerton

Ellar Coltrane: Mercer Regalado

Patton Oswalt: Tom Stenton

Bill Paxton: Vinnie Holland

Glenne Headly: Bonnie Holland

Amir Talai: Matt

Poorna Jagannathan: Dr. Jessica Villalobos

Nate Corddry: Dan

Jimmy Wong: Mitch

Ellen Wong: Renata

Smith Cho: Gina

Judy Reyes: MP Olivia Santos

Elvy Yost: Sabine

Eve Gordon: Sen. Williamson

Trailer

Let’s see together the trailer of the film The Circle, tonight on Sky Cinema.

Streaming and tv

Where to see The Circle on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – 3 August 2021 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 9.15pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.