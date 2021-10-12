plot, cast, trailer, trivia and streaming of the film on Canale 5

Titanic: plot, cast, trailer, trivia and streaming of the film on Channel 5

Tonight, Tuesday 12 October 2021, the cult film Titanic, a 1997 film directed by James Cameron, is broadcast on Channel 5. A great blockbuster starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the roles of Jack and Rose, two members of different social classes who fall in love during the tragic 4-day maiden voyage in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean of the RMS Titanic. But let’s see all the information together in detail: the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to see it in streaming.

Plot

North Atlantic, 1996. Treasure hunter Brock Lovett is leading an expedition to recover a fabulous diamond, the Heart of the Ocean, lost during the sinking from the sunken wreck of the RMS Titanic. Lovett and his team manage to bring the safe of Caledon Hockley, owner of the diamond, to the surface. Inside, however, they find only the portrait of a naked girl wearing the diamond, dated April 14, 1912. An elderly widow from Iowa, Rose Dawson Calvert, learns of the discovery while watching TV and contacts Lovett claiming to be the woman. of the portrait, Rose DeWitt Bukater, a passenger of the first class of the Titanic believed to have died in the sinking. Having ascertained her identity after arriving on Lovett’s ship, Rose agrees to tell her story and what happened during her voyage on the Titanic.

Titanic: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the Titanic storyline, but what is the cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Leonardo DiCaprio: Jack Dawson

Kate Winslet: Rose DeWitt Bukater

Billy Zane: Nathan Caledon “Cal” Hockley

Gloria Stuart: Rose at 102 (Rose Dawson Calvert)

Frances Fisher: Ruth DeWitt Bukater

Kathy Bates: Margaret “Molly” Brown

Bill Paxton: Brock Lovett

Danny Nucci: Fabrizio De Rossi

Victor Garber: Thomas Andrews

Bernard Hill: Commander Edward Smith

Jonny Phillips: Charles Lightoller

Jonathan Hyde: Bruce Ismay

Jason Berry: Tommy Ryan

David Warner: Spicer Lovejoy

Lewis Abernathy: Lewis Bodine

Suzy Amis: Lizzy Calvert

Curiosity

Everyone knows Titanic, but some curiosities are little known even to fans of the film. For over a decade it has been the highest grossing film in history: nearly $ 2.2 billion. In recent times it has been overtaken by Avengers: Endgame (released in 2019 and with $ 2.797 billion at the box office) e Avatar (released in 2009, also directed by Cameron, with its 2.789 billion dollars earned). It is also known that Titanic has won the beauty of 11 Academy Awards out of 14 applications. A record that still stands, in cohabitation with Ben Hur (1959) and The Lord of the Rings – The Return of the King (2003). And it is also known that in 2017 it was listed in the National Film Registry of the United States Library of Congress.

But now let’s see some more particular curiosities.

With his $ 200 million budget (plus 85 for promotion and distribution), Titanic was the most expensive film ever made until 1997 .

(plus 85 for promotion and distribution), Titanic was the . You know that instead of Leonardo DiCaprio, in the role of Jack risked being one between Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Matthew McCounaughey and Christian Bale? Castings for the protagonist of Titanic took place among these candidates. Depp turned down the part, Bale and the others were discarded: Cameron just wanted DiCaprio.

risked being one between Johnny Depp, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Matthew McCounaughey and Christian Bale? Castings for the protagonist of Titanic took place among these candidates. Depp turned down the part, Bale and the others were discarded: Cameron just wanted DiCaprio. And in place of Kate Winslet in the role of Rose ? Nicole Kidman, Madonna, Jodie Foster, Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sharon Stone were considered.

? Nicole Kidman, Madonna, Jodie Foster, Cameron Diaz, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sharon Stone were considered. The director James Cameron, before shooting the film, practiced with the diving and went several times to see the wreck of the real Titanic at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean: not wanting to shoot a submarine from inside, thanks to his brother Mike he was able to use cameras resistant to the atmospheres of that depth.

and went several times to see the at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean: not wanting to shoot a submarine from inside, thanks to his brother Mike he was able to use cameras resistant to the atmospheres of that depth. The scenes of the film were shot on one real ship , the Akademik Mstislav Keldysh. For the shipwreck, however, a reconstruction of the Titanic performed in Playas de Rosarito, Baja California was used. In addition to a series of computer generated images.

, the Akademik Mstislav Keldysh. For the shipwreck, however, a reconstruction of the Titanic performed in Playas de Rosarito, Baja California was used. In addition to a series of computer generated images. There soundtrack , My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion, has entered the history of cinema. Yet, initially, Cameron’s intentions of the film were not to have any songs. It was thanks to James Horner, composer of the song that he secretly made it and sent it to Cameron, who was then inserted: the director, after listening to it, was totally in love with it.

, My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion, has entered the history of cinema. Yet, initially, Cameron’s intentions of the film were not to have any songs. It was thanks to James Horner, composer of the song that he secretly made it and sent it to Cameron, who was then inserted: the director, after listening to it, was totally in love with it. Always for the soundtrack, it was also proposed to write it to Dolores O’Riordan (lead singer of The Cranberries), who refused because she was pregnant.

it was also proposed to write it to Dolores O’Riordan (lead singer of The Cranberries), who refused because she was pregnant. You know the scene where the water crashes against the grand staircase, destroying it? Don’t pretend, we know you know the movie by heart. Here, during the shooting there was only one possibility to shoot it, since everything would have been really destroyed. Successful mission, fortunately: just think that the water destroyed the stairs from the very foundations, which were made “only” of steel.

where the water crashes against the grand staircase, destroying it? Don’t pretend, we know you know the movie by heart. Here, during the shooting there was only one possibility to shoot it, since everything would have been really destroyed. Successful mission, fortunately: just think that the water destroyed the stairs from the very foundations, which were made “only” of steel. Gloria Stuart , who plays Rose as an elderly woman, was 86 at the time of filming. She was made up to look over a hundred, like the real Rose. It is said that she did not like the decision to make her look even older. Stuart is also the only actress in the cast who was born in 1912, the year of the shipwreck. She died in 2010 at the age of 100.

, who plays Rose as an elderly woman, was 86 at the time of filming. She was made up to look over a hundred, like the real Rose. It is said that she did not like the decision to make her look even older. Stuart is also the only actress in the cast who was born in 1912, the year of the shipwreck. She died in 2010 at the age of 100. The characters of Jack Dawson And Rose DeWitt Bukater I’m fictional. Yet, after filming, Cameron discovered that there was indeed a present on the Titanic J. Dawson : his name was Joseph, he was from Dublin and his body is buried at Fairview Lawn Cemetery, in Nova Scotia, alongside many other victims of the shipwreck. His tomb, inevitably, is one of the most visited. Are you already getting your ticket to Nova Scotia right?

And I’m fictional. Yet, after filming, Cameron discovered that there was indeed a present on the Titanic : his name was Joseph, he was from Dublin and his body is buried at Fairview Lawn Cemetery, in Nova Scotia, alongside many other victims of the shipwreck. His tomb, inevitably, is one of the most visited. Are you already getting your ticket to Nova Scotia right? In the water scenes Kate Winslet she was one of the few who refused to wear a wetsuit. Stoic. But he got pneumonia.

she was one of the few who refused to wear a wetsuit. Stoic. But he got pneumonia. You know the scene where Jack draws the portrait of Rose posing naked? The hands shot in the film are not those of DiCaprio, but those of Cameron, who thus made a small cameo.

Streaming and tv

Where to see Titanic live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – Tuesday 12 October 2021 – at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it.