plot, cast, trivia and trailer of the film with Denzel Washington

Flight is a drama film from 2012 directed by Robert Zemeckis with protagonists Denzel Washington, Kelly Reilly, Bruce Greenwood, John Goodman and Don Cheadle.

Flight plot

A morning, William “Whip” Whitaker (Denzel Washington), wakes up in a hotel room a Orlando together with the flight attendant Katerina Marquez (Nadine Velazquez) returning from a night of revelry based on sex and alcohol. Whip is a alcoholic and also an airliner pilot and having a plane to fly that same morning takes cocaine to dispose of the hangover and thus be able to pilot the South-jet flight 227 for Atlanta.

READ ALSO–> Do you know who Denzel Washington’s voice actor is? find it out

After take-off, Whip first manages to get past a bad one turbulence and then a cocktail of vodka and orange juice is prepared, subsequently giving the command to the co-pilot Ken Evans (Brian Geraghty) before falling asleep. He is abruptly awakened by a jolt just before landing and realizes that a structural failure it prevents the plane from continuing to fly, therefore it performs one with great skill desperate emergency maneuver positioning the aircraft in inverted flight to slow it down and keep it at altitude and then put it back in an upright position and attempt a landing as far as possible from houses and people.

The crash landing succeeds in a field e Whip loses consciousness following the impact. Awakens, not badly injured, in an Atlanta hospital to learn of Katerina’s death and where her old friend Charlie Anderson (Bruce Greenwood) union representative of the airline pilots informs him that thanks to his maneuver s96 passengers on the flight survived out of a total of 102.

Whip knows at the hospital Nicole Maggen (Kelly Reilly), recovering from a heroin overdose, and seeks help from his friend and drug dealer Harling Mays (John Goodman) to make him escape the next morning. He took refuge in the father’s old farm, he is contacted by Charlie, who introduces him to the lawyer Hugh Lang (Don Cheadle) who explains to him that theNTSB he performed toxicology tests while he was unconscious in the hospital which showed that Whip was drunk and drugged during the flight and therefore risks jail for manslaughter.

Whip goes to look for Nicole and finds her moving in following an eviction and offers her hospitality on the farm. Here between the two is born a romantic relationship, but in the meantime Whip’s conditions worsen and Nicole leaves him while in the meantime the media have discovered the farm and force the pilot to another escape.

Drunk again Whip goes to visit his ex-wife and son, who, however, drives him away by calling the police and forcing him to take refuge at Charlie’s house, to whom he promises that he will not touch alcohol again before process of the NTSB. The night before the trial, Charlie and Hugh manage to put Whip in a hotel room controlled from the outside by a guard but the pilot still gets drunk and the next morning is called him. drug dealer Harling to bring in some cocaine to fix him up for the hearing.

At the hearing the chief of investigators of the NTSB, Ellen Block (Melissa Leo), first praises Whip for his heroism and that without his maneuver the 96 passengers would not have been saved but then points out that in the waste basket of the plane they were found two empty vodka bottles and that only the crew had access to alcoholic beverages.

Will Commander William “Whip” Whitaker be able to save his honor, Katerina’s memory, himself from prison and rehabilitate himself?

Flight, curiosity of the film

Filming of Flight were held in 2011 in the United States in the city of Atlanta Georgia. For the interpretation in this film Denzel Washington had a 2013 Oscar and Golden Globe nomination like Best Actor Actor in a Leading Role. Below is the Italian trailer of the film

Related