plot, cast, trivia coolest movies ever

Cine-appointment not to be missed tonight … There is on TV tonight Ocean's Eleven. Play your game. Starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia… The most glam, cool, coolest movie ever. Absolutely not to be missed.

Ocean’s Eleven is a 2001 film. Directed by Steven Soderbergh. Which then is the same as Contagion, the film that “predicted” the coronavirus, the pandemic, the lockdown and all the post we are experiencing today.

But Mr Soderbergh is also one who loves to have fun and entertain. Here because he shot the coolissimo Ocean’s Eleven. And its two sequels.

Ocean’s Eleven is on TV tonight: the plot

Daniel “Danny” Ocean (Clooney) is a professional thief fresh out of prison. He visits his friend Rusty (Pitt), a robber, con man and poker teacher. It is he who proposes to him biggest hit ever: robbing the three biggest casinos in Las Vegas. That is the Bellagio, Mirage and MGM Grand. Danny is there. Also because the three all belong to billionaire Terry Benedict (Garcia). Which is the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Roberts), whom he wants to win back …

The two put together a genuine band: each with a talent and a very precise mission. The idea is to rob the main vault, where the proceeds of the three casinos converge: 150 million dollars. And do it the day there is an important boxing match that will double the sum …

Ocean’s Eleven: the coolest cast ever

Steven Soderbergh managed to put it together a super cast: George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Andy Gracia. Casey Affleck (Ben’s brother), Don Cheadle, Joshua Jackson, Bernie Mac. Ocean’s Eleven, Tonight on TV.

But there is also a 60s / 70s New Hollywood icon like Elliot Gould: star of MASH, husband of Barbra Streisand… Add director Carl Reiner: he is the one who has won more Emmy Awards (TV Oscars) ever, and is the brother of the director of Harry, this is Sally…

Also in the cast is Scott Caan, son of the legendary James of The Godfather. And a 50s and 60s Hollywood superstar also makes an appearance: Angie Dickinson, the woman with the most beautiful legs in cinema (the first to be insured in the “single” version) …

Ocean’s Eleven: curiosities

1) The film is the remake of a super classic 60’s. Also very cool and super glam. Big shot (1960) with Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis jr. That is the Rat Pack, as this band of stars was called laurel. Add Peter Lawford, husband of one of John F Kennedy’s sisters. JFK, the then President …

And Angie Dickenson, who Soderbergh wanted in his film, as a fil rouge: in the original she was Danny’s wife, the same role as Julia Roberts… In Big shot, the 11 are WWII veterans. And the casinos to burglary are 5.

2) It sounds incredible, but George Clooney was the second choice. The protagonist in fact had to be Bruce Willis, who refused for previous commitments. Instead of Matt Damon (Linus, an expert in stalking the billionaire Benedict) was Mark Wahlberg.

3) Julia Roberts was paid $ 20 million. For once (the only one?), The female lead received more money than her male partners. George, with irony, sent her the script, accompanied by $ 20: “I know it’s your price.”

4) Among the cameos of the film are those of Joshua Jackson, Topher Grace and Shane West. In 2001 they were the super stars of TV series very followed and loved by young audiences. Dawson ‘Creeek and Fringe, That 70’s Show, ER. Add Holly Marie Combs of Witches.

Ocean’s Eleven: the sequels

The film grossed $ 450 million – a triumph. The director and the cast thus started a real saga. Ocean’s Twelve (2004) and Ocean’s Thirteen (2007).

Among the new entries, Catherine Zeta Jones, Al Pacino, Vincent Cassel, Bruce Willis and Celine Dion … There is also the spin off Ocean’s 8: the protagonist is Sandra Bullock, aka Danny’s sister. Robber, of course, she too …

