plot, ending explained and location of the film with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

What the film is about with the most famous ex-couple in Hollywood, plot, cast, review and where the film was shot: all the curiosities about By the sea.

By the sea is a romantic and dramatic film directed and starring Angelina Jolie, alongside her then husband Brad Pitt. The stellar cast, however, failed to make the film noteworthy. $ 10 million was spent to make it happen, but box office expectations left a bad taste in Jolie’s mouth.

Between wonderful locations and an excellent cast, this is what the film is about, where to watch it in streaming and review.

By the sea, the plot of the film with the couple “Brangelina”

Written and directed in 2015 by the beautiful Angelina Jolie, By the sea tells the story of a marriage – now winding down – between Vanessa and Roland, putting on the scene the most paparazzi couple ever. The Jolie, in fact, directed her ex-husband Brad Pitt even if, according to the critics, she was not able to impress on the screen the feeling that bound them.

The plot unfolds in one sumptuous villa in France, in the ’70s, where husband and wife no longer communicate, do not make love and do not seem willing to recover the relationship by now extinguished. He, a lazy writer, she a lonely and melancholy woman. The boring married life takes a shake with the arrival of a couple of renters, it is Lea (played by Mélanie Laurent) and François (Melvil Poupaud), young newlyweds in the midst of passion.

Roland and Vanessa will soon start to spying on guests in their moments of private life, taking advantage of a crack in their bedroom. The voyeurism of both will make them clash even more with the monotony of the relationship that has been dragging on for years due to a trauma suffered by Jolie.

By the Sea, despite the excellent conditions, was tough rejected by critics. Suffice it to say that the manufacturer was forced to withdraw it from theaters ahead of time. The reason? A high-level cast and the beauty of the beaches are not enough to make up for a slow narrative, devoid of twists and turns and psychological insights. In short, the couple Brad-Angelina on the set does not work.

How does it end? Here is the explanation of the ending

The finale sees Vanessa and Roland discuss the reasons for their impasse: the infertility of his wife, the cause of a marriage crisis that has its roots in the distant past. This would have caused an emotional closure, the extinguishing of the libido and, finally, the total incommunicability of the couple who, only at the end of the film, would seem to be reconciled. This will allow Roland to finish his book, titled precisely “By the sea”.

If we wanted to give an explanation to this ending without praise and without infamy, we could say that the intention of the director was perhaps to put under the magnifying glass the degeneration of older couples. However, a psychological or sociological interpretation is completely absent which, on the other hand, would have given the film the quality that the public expected.

Where it was shot, all the locations

The whole story takes place in a small seaside village in the south of France. Actually By The Sea was shot in Malta, precisely in the bay of Mgarr ix-Xini in the islet of Gozo. This is one of the most popular seaside destinations in the Mediterranean, for its coral sea and decadent charm.

Where to see it in streaming

By the sea is available on several online streaming platforms: Timvisionat a cost of € 2.99, YouTube, Google Play Movies, Apple TVAmazon Prime Video paying € 3.99.