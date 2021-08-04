Entertainment

plot of the film with Frank Sinatra. This is what they proposed to Sophia Loren

Posted on
Tonight on TV, Tuesday 3 August, will air on Iris at 21:00 the film «The four of Texas” of the 1963. Fifteenth feature film directed by the American director Robert Burgess Aldrich. Among the protagonists Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and Anita Ekberg. American western comedy with a cameo by Arthur Godfrey. The film was written by Teddi Sherman and Robert Aldrich.

The plot

Joe and Zack, two adventurers, fortunately come into possession of a hundred thousand dollars. Joe, played by Dean Martin, would like to open a gambling house on a boat, but Zack, played by Frank Sinatrto, does not share the idea and, to put a spoke in the wheel of his friend, he makes a deal with a shady banker. When he discovers the latter’s true intentions, Zack realizes he needs Joe’s help to take him out.

Curiosity

Initially the eligible candidates for the film had been Lisa Kirk, Martine Carol e Aldo Ray. In January 1963, Dean Martin signed with the production to make the film. In March of that year Frank Sinatra accepts the part. The film thus became a Warner co-production. The role of Elya was originally intended for Sophia Loren, who had previously worked with Sinatra. Although she was offered a million dollars for four weeks of work, the Loren he turned down the part.

