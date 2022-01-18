plot, release, cast, Jack Sparrow

Pirates of the Caribbean fans keep calling for Jack Sparrow to return to the franchise. In fact, as we know, a reboot is planned. But when will it come out and what will the plot and cast of the film be? Here’s what we know.

First of all, let’s start from the burning question: Will Jack Sparrow be back? It seems so not. In fact, multiple sources have stated that Johnny Depp does not have a future for the franchise, and that a character presumably played by Margot Robbie could instead take the reins. Or, according to others, Karen Gillan may also be at the helm. It also seems likely to expect the presence of both actresses, who would go on to compose an all-female scene.

As for the plot, however, there is no precise information. From what has been communicated the story should focus on the pirate Redd. It is a girl kidnapped by a pirate and sold at auction, or so she was initially described in the story created at Disneyland. This very tale has changed, as the scene had been much contested, and Redd has become a skilled pirate who is in charge of selling Sparrow’s “merchandise”. What story could we expect to see about her? Maybe.

Certainly, however, there will be a wait. In fact, it seems that the covid-19 has slowed the work not a little, even if Bruckheimer stated a couple of months ago that the work on the script was practically finished. Considering that the production (including pre and post) of the films of the franchise lasts on average around 4 years, and that the release is generally set between spring and summer, it seems that the release could fall between the spring of 2024 and the summer of 2026. A window certainly a bit wide, before which it seems difficult to be able to see the reboot. But never say never.

Meanwhile, fans come up with a crazy idea: what if a spin-off about Jack Sparrow arrives?