plot, review, cast, data sheet and trailer

Here’s what the film Cake, directed by Daniel Barnz, with Jennifer Aniston and Anna Kendrick is about: plot, review, cast, technical sheet and trailer.

The film Cake directed by Daniel Barnz, was released in 2014 and distributed by Warner Bros. Presented at the Toronto International Film Festival, it has had numerous awards, especially for Jennifer Aniston nominated for Best Actress for the Critics’ Choice Awards, Screen Actor Guild Award and for the Golden Globe.

The cast consists of the following actors: Jennifer Aniston, Anna Kendrick, Adriana Barraza, William H. Macy, Felicity Huffman, Sam Worthington, Chris Messina, Mamie Gummer, Rose Abdoo, Camille Guaty, Ashley Crow, Paula Cale, Lucy Punch, Britt Robertson, Misty Upham, Pepe Serna and Julio Oscar Mechoso.

The film belongs to the drama genre, but addresses important issues such as the loss of a child, suicide, depression and drug addiction. In addition, there is also talk of loneliness, which can be stemmed through listening groups or unexpected encounters. Cake is definitely a film about pain, but it is also about rebirth, giving a message of hope at the end.

Plot and review of the film Cake, by director Daniel Barnz with Jennifer Aniston

Cake’s plot focuses on the protagonist Claire, played by Jennifer Aniston, who for the first time accepts a dramatic role after the many comedies that have seen her protagonist. Claire is a woman who attends a listening group to support people with depression. But his attitude is very reluctant and does not open easily with the rest of the group. One day a tragic news shocks everyone: one of them, Nina, committed suicide by jumping off an overpass.

Claire leaves the group and tries in every way to find out where the woman lived. He manages to find out. Here he meets Nina’s widowed husband and his son, and a great sympathy immediately springs up between the two. Meanwhile, Claire’s hallucinations begin: she sees everywhere the woman who has thrown herself into the void who punctually threatens her because of Claire’s very intimate attitudes with Nina’s husband.

How the film produced by Jennifer Aniston ends

Claire is a woman who tries to be strong but, in reality, has many weaknesses. Starting from the physical point of view, he has scars all over his body, including his face. She is forced to take painkillers and lie in the car due to severe excruciating pain. Before Claire was a successful lawyer, now the only person left to her after the end of her marriage to her husband is her South American housekeeper Silvana.

At one point a man arrives at Claire’s house and apologizes to her, but she treats him badly. This is the man who caused the accident that caused all those wounds on her body and above all the death of her son, from whom she never recovered. Claire decides to embrace the sadness and depression due to this loss and not downplay it as she has done so far. After a brief estrangement from Nina’s husband, she later decides to cultivate this friendship. The film ends with a very symbolic scene: Claire finally manages to sit in the car for the first time since the terrible accident.

Data sheet Claire is a woman who bears the signs of a bad accident on her body that marked her not only physically, but also in her soul. A story of pain, post-loss depression, but also of rebirth and hope for life. Title Cake Duration 92 minutes Type dramatic Cast Jennifer Aniston, Anna Kendrick, Adriana Barraza, William H. Macy, Felicity Huffman, Sam Worthington, Chris Messina, Mamie Gummer, Rose Abdoo, Camille Guaty, Ashley Crow, Paula Cale, Lucy Punch, Britt Robertson, Misty Upham, Pepe Serna and Julio Oscar Mechoso. Direction Daniel Barnz Year of prod. 2014