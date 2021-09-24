plot, teaser and release date of the Netflix documentary about Britney Spears

The life of Britney Spears becomes a Netflix documentatio. The streaming platform has published today the teaser of the new project that will bring to the small screen the life, the career but, above all, the battle of the pop queen, and future wife of Sam Asghari, against the legal protection of her father. Is titled Britney vs Spears and will shed light on many issues related to the singer’s private life and conservatorship that have filled the pages of the international media in recent years, they also launch the hashtag #freebritney. It all starts with an audio, lasting a few seconds, with the words of the interpreter of Baby one more time in a message left on a lawyer’s answering machine. A phone call dated January 21, 2009 thus becomes the teaser of the new Netflix documentary on Spears, which is traveling around the world with over a million and a half views in a few hours.

Here is the trailer for Britney vs Spears

When the Britney Spears documentary comes out on Netflix

The new Netflix title dedicated to the American pop star and her legal battle against the protection of her father will be released on Netflix on September 28 in all countries where the service is active.