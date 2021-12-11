plot trailer reviews Netflix | Friend

A mega cast all stars, but not only this. Don’t Look Up by Adam McKay features all the faces you see below. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet. Etc etc etc.

Don’t Look Up: translation, in theaters, on Netflix

Why don’t they have to look up, title translation? Who orders it? Don’t Look Up is in cinemas and will be streaming on Netflix from December 24th. Go to the movies, see it, this weekend. Stramerita. It is a must, really.

What if the Earth was threatened by a comet and nobody cared about it?

This is the main idea at the heart of Don’t Look Up (don’t look up) by Adam McKay. Overflowing, excessive, fulmicotonic.

It narrates the discovery by two scientists of a comet that is about to hit our planet. And of the reluctance to understand and tell the truth on the part of the Power. “In order not to spread alarmism …”.

With a cast of stars ranging from protagonists Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, up to Meryl Streep. Jonah Hill. Cate Blanchett, pop star Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman. Mark Rylance (Oscar for The bridge of spies by Spielberg). Rapper Kid Cudi… (the list is almost endless).

Now in theaters thanks to Lucky Red and from December 24th on Netflix.

Don’t miss it at the cinema!

Plot, protagonists, characters, from Jennifer Lawrence to Ariana Grande

American astronomy professor Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) and his student Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) discover a new comet about to hit Earth. The collision seems inevitable and imminent. Six months or so. Time for a diet …

The two get an audience from US president, Orlean (Meryl Streep) and by son and spokesperson Jason (Jonah Hill). The US presidency, however, does not take the two “alarmists” seriously.

Mindy and Dibiasky then they turn to traditional media. To the popular program The Daily Rip, hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). In response to their theories they find only giggles and jeers. They will try the influencer card …

They have just six months to save the planet. Will they succeed in the mission impossible to be heard by those who can avoid the catastrophe?

Don’t Look Up: review and report cards

Because it is unmissable Don’t Look Up? Because it is a ‘allegory of the environmental and pandemic crisis in which we live on a daily basis. And of theinability to shed light on the truth. All “beotamente” and eternally convinced that this will remain “the best of all possible worlds”.

Between acrid comedy, ferocious satire, sensationally over the top characters (both the wise and the dull) e splinters of catastrophic cinema. Don’t Look Up it’s a powerful apologue never didactic.

The title is inspired by Don’t Look Now by Nicholas Roeg, known in Italy as In Venice… a shocking red December (1973). Based on a short story by Daphne du Maurier.

Like in a mirror

It is an instant and tragicomic snapshot of what we have become. Without any civic sense, respect for the environment, in an abyss of disinformation. The ironic claim claims that the film is: “based on real events that never happened. Until now…”.

We laugh a lot, in style Doctor Strangelove. But you leave the room with a sense of duty – towards the Planet and towards others – powerfully revitalized …

Stars watching stars

The cast of Don’t Look Up it is truly stellar and incredibly in part. Farcical comedy, we know, is a risky kind. The final result of all the actors on stage is excellent. Jennifer Lawrence with nose piercing, auburn hair and bangs is almost unrecognizable and just perfect (as well as Oscar-worthy). The same can be said of Leonardo DiCaprio, magnificently nervous, hunched over and a little emboldened.

The “supporting actors” compete in their turn in skill. From the arrogant spokesperson-lackey Jonah Hill (fashion bag holder), son of the president of the United States. A Meryl Streep with a very white grin. Does it remind you of a male counterpart with orange hair?

Appeared even for the pop star Ariana Grande as influencer Riley Bina. Chirping, he says – textually -: «You have discovered a comet ?! I have a shooting star tattooed on my back! ‘ Watch it and listen to it in the video below.

Between comedy and catastrophe: who is Adam McKay

The director and screenwriter (Oscar winner) is the talented American Adam McKay. He has alternated films not sufficiently appreciated by critics such as Anchorman And Anchorman 2, less successful comedies like Step brothers at 40 And The backup cops. He also wrote the screenplay for a “minor” cine-comic like Ant-Man. Finally, he is also the author of more “serious” and “Oscar-winning” works (respectively for screenplay and make-up) such as The big bet And Vice – The man in the shadows (biopic on Dick Cheney). In the first were Brad Pitt, Ryan Gosling, Christian Bale and Steve Carell.

Don’t Look Up effectively resumes the discourse oncontemporary infotainment – an impossible crasis of information and entertainment – started with Anchorman. Uncover the levels of total and paroxysmal disinformation we have reached. All “connected” and at the same time all increasingly disconnected from reality.

Always say, only and exclusively that “everything is fine”. Without disturbing the driver …

Adam McKay seems to remind us that if you point to the moon, the fool (here, the Power) obviously looks at the finger. And he smiles too …

