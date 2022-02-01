plots of the tv movies tonight

Films airing tonight on TV: Poor but very rich, 211 Robbery in progress and Noi

Tonight, Tuesday 1 February, there will not be only the first episode of the Sanremo Festival to keep the public company. The counter-programming of the main Italian networks, in addition to the usual appointment with Fuori dal coro on Rete4 and #Cartabianca on Raitre, includes three films. On Channel 5, in fact, the cinepanettone will be broadcast with Christian De Sica Poor but very rich. On Raidueinstead, space for the film with Nicolas Cage 211 Robbery in progress. In the end, Italy 1 will broadcast the film with Lupita Nyong’o Noi. The latter, of the horror / thriller genre, was directed in 2019 by Jordan Peele and follows the life of Adelaide Wilson. Twenty years after a trauma that upset her, the woman will return with her husband and two children to her childhood home. Here, however, the members of the family will have to deal with four mysterious and terrifying figures who will wait for them in the driveway.

Poor but very rich on air tonight on Canale5: the plot of the film with Christian De Sica

Sequel to the 2016 blockbuster cinepanettone, Poor but rich, the Poor but very rich films broadcast tonight on Canale5 will continue to follow the extravagant adventures of the Tucci family. The latter, after winning 100 million in the lottery, will decide to embark on a new enterprise: politics. The Tuccis, as always led by Danilo (Christian De Sica) and Loredana (Lucia Ocone) will decide, in fact, to hold a referendum that will allow their village, Torresecca, to leave Italy and declare itself an independent principality. A ploy, the latter, which will allow the protagonists to realize the dream of many Italians: not to be subject to the rules imposed by the government. The plot of the film Poor but very rich he reveals, however, that the friction between the new state and the motherland will not be long in coming and will intensify when the pater familias, Danilo, discovers that he has a daughter who is the result of an occasional relationship.

Film 211 Robbery in progress, previews: the plot of the film with Nicolas Cage aired tonight on Raidue

Action, adrenaline and exciting twists will instead be the key elements that will characterize the plot of the film 211 Robbery in progress aired on Raidue. The advances reveal, in fact, that when four well-trained criminals attack a branch of Bank of America, the special teams will go into action with the support of Interpol. It will therefore be up to Mike Chandler (Nicolas Cage) take command of the negotiation and rescue the 26 hostages, including employees and customers, present inside the bank.