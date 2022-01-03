plots, trailers, images and information

Here is the complete list of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and TV series due out in 2022.

Despite the retirement or death of the characters we’ve come to love over the years, theMarvel Cinematic Universe it shows no signs of abating and indeed it seems stronger than ever; Phase Four seems almost an experiment, a new way of telling stories – an interconnected storytelling between cinema and television, thanks to the streaming platform Disney + – in which we will see the characters we love, and those we will have the opportunity to know, move within an untangled network of plots and subplots that will develop over the next few years.

If at first glance it might seem like a transition phase, we like to consider it a new beginning. Just as we’ve been told throughout the promotional campaign, Avengers: Endgame was a real ending to the story cycle that began in 2008, and promised us a new way to tell stories. The universe has changed, and it will never be the same – we venture into uncharted corners of the MCU.

2021 marked a first, big step in the construction of the new phase, proposing several distinct storylines (the one linked to the Multiverse, the one linked to space and the more urban one), but now that we are in 2022 it is time to look forward with a long list of television and film projects.

Below you will find information on every single Marvel Studios project that will be released this year and which will be part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Moon Knight – 2022 on Disney +

The probable first television series of 2022 by Marvel Studios focuses on the anti-hero mercenary Marc Spector, which will be played by Oscar Isaac. The show, which according to rumors will be out in March, will be action-oriented, strongly inspired by the franchise of Indiana Jones, and will see Ethan Hawke in the role of the villain.

In the cast Oscar Isaac (Marc Spector / MoonKnight), May Calamawy, Alexander Cobb, Gaspard Ulliel, Loic Mabanza, Dina Shihabied Ethan Hawke in the role of the villain. Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson And Aaron Moorhead director, Jeremy Slater at the head of the writers.

Synopsis:

Moon Knight: This new action-adventure series is set around the world and sees a complicated vigilante suffering from a dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities that harbor within him find themselves involved in a deadly war between the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. Moon Knight is directed by executive producer Mohamed Diab; Jeremy Slater is lead writer. The series will arrive on Disney + in 2022.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – May 4, 2022 at the cinema

It will be released in theaters in May Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness, the sequel dedicated to the adventures of the Sorcerer Supreme played by Benedict Cumberbatch and directed by the legendary Sam Raimi, who will see the return of Elizabeth Olsen in the role of Wanda Maximoff and will be closely linked to the events narrated in the television series WandaVision and Loki.

The film will introduce America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), cartoon character capable of traveling in the Multiverse, together with Strange Supreme from What If…? and the multidimensional creature Shuma-Gorath.

In addition, according to rumors, the film will include several surprising characters, such as a member of the Fantastic Four, one of the Inhumans and even one of the X-Men… all this without counting the “sinister” role of Scarlet Witch, which could take an evil turn to say the least.

Synopsis:

Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left us after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, the now ex neurosurgeon, as well as the strongest magician of all, Doctor Strange, must play an active role as the central figure of the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell considered to be the most dangerous ever, he opened the door to a mysterious madness called Multiverse. To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange asks his ally for help Wong, the new Sorcerer Supreme and powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe and cannot be dealt with by their power alone .. Even more surprisingly, the great threat in the universe looks just like Doctor Strange …

Director Sam Raimi, with his unique vision of the narrative world, will captivate and captivate the entire world with an overwhelming scale and unprecedented visual experience that will transcend time and space!

She-Hulk – 2022 on Disney +

She-Hulk has for protagonist Tatiana Maslany in the role of Jennifer Walters, a brilliant superhero lawyer with powers similar to his cousin Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), which will return to the series. The show will also see the return of Tim Roth in the role of Emil Blonsky / Abomination, straight from The Incredible Hulk.

According to rumors, the series will include Charlie Cox in the role of Matt Murdock / Daredevil, who will be wearing the yellow and red comic book costume, will be attending a trial with Jennifer related to an individual with superpowers … and may even be having an affair with her. All this without counting that, according to other rumors, the series will also lay the foundations for one World War Hulk nothing short of surprising.

Kat Coiro And Anu Valia director, Jessica Gao at the head of the writers.

Synopsis:

She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany is She-Hulk / Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in legal cases involving supermen. She-Hulk will welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series, including Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and Abomination, played by Tim Roth. The new comedy series coming to Disney + in 2022 is directed by executive producer Kat Coiro together with Anu Valia. Executive producer Jessica Gao takes on the role of lead writer.

Secret Invasion – 2022 on Disney +

The event series inspired by the historical cartoon saga that will have as antagonists a faction of Skrull Shapeshifter (alien race introduced in Captain Marvel), infiltrated Earth for years in the highest command ranks in the world. In the cast we find Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Emilia Clarke (game of Thrones), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Carmen Ejogo (Fantastic beasts and where find them), Christopher McDonald (Happy Gilmore), Killian Scott (Dublin Murders), Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night In Miami) And Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill). In a first phase, the series had been confirmed for 2022, but despite this it is absent from the latest Disney + promotional video relating to this year’s releases. Is the exit still certain?

Synopsis:

Secret Invasion: A series starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Skrull Talos, two characters first met in Captain Marvel. The comic crossover-inspired event series stars a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls that have infiltrated Earth for years.

The series will be written by Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot) and directed by Thomas Bezucha And Ali Selim.

Thor: Love and Thunder – July 6, 2022 in cinemas

It will be released in cinemas on 6 July Thor: Love and Thunder by Taika Waititi, the fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of the God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth. In addition to the presence of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster (who will be able to lift Mjolnir), we’ll review Jamie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif (after his mysterious absence in Thor: Ragnarok) e Chris Pratt in the role of Peter Quill / Star-Lord, along with the other Guardians of the Galaxy. The villain of the film will be instead Gorr, the Slaughterer of Gods, interpreted by Christian Bale.

According to rumors, the film will also include the pantheon of Greek gods, with Russell Crowe who will play Zeus. Also there will be room for Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill And Luke Hemsworth, who will participate in a new theatrical performance after that of Ragnarok.

Below is the first promotional poster leaked online well in advance due to a mistake by a retailer:

Ms. Marvel – Summer 2022 on Disney +

Ms. Marvel, the new series of Marvel Studios dedicated to the young Pakistani-American superheroine Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani. According to rumors, the protagonist will clash with the family ClanDestine.

The series was initially scheduled for 2021, but was later postponed to the second half of 2022 following an additional filming session. According to rumors, Marvel Studios have moved away from comics in terms of depicting Kamala’s powers, which will then be able to extend her body, but instead generate energy constructs (similar to DC’s Green Lantern).

Synopsis:

Ms. Marvel first sees Kamala Khan, a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City, on screen. Aspiring artist, avid gamer and fan-fiction writer, Kamala is a huge fan of the Avengers and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world, until she gets super powers like the heroes she has always admired. Iman Vellani plays Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel. The series is directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with the executive producer Bisha K. Ali in the role of lead screenwriter.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – November 11, 2022 in cinemas

Sequel to BlackPanther (2018) which will explore the world of Wakanda and the various characters. Despite fan requests, T’Challa he will not be played by a new actor out of respect for the late Chadwick Boseman. Among the characters we find Shuri (Letitia Wright), Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), M’Baku (Winston Duke) and the General Okoye of the Dora Milaje (Danai Gurira).

According to various rumors, the antagonist will be Namor, interpreted by Tenoch Huerta, with the realm of Atlantis (more like Mayan culture to differentiate from DC’s Aquaman) taking on Wakanda. In addition to introducing Riri Williams, the film could also include Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger, probably in a sequence in the Ancestral Plane. Directing and writing once again Ryan Coogler.

Halloween Special on Werewolf By Night – Halloween 2022

Although it has not yet been officially confirmed, filming will begin next month on Marvel Studios’ first Halloween special, which according to rumors will be released in this 2022. In the cast we find Gael García Bernal in the role of Lycanthropus (original Werewolf by Night).