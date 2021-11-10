Plus version at no additional cost

Sky Go, the streaming app for smartphones, tablets and PCs that was the first in Italy to offer the possibility of using content on the move and which is nowadays routinely used by over 2.4 million of Sky subscribers, continues its evolution and is enriched with many features.

From today, with the Sky Go app, all the functions of Sky Go Plus become included in the subscription, at no additional cost. All Sky subscribers will then be able to use the Download & Play function, to download Sky contents and access them even in the absence of a connection, in addition to the Restart, Pause and Replay, to restart a live program from the beginning, pause it or review a scene or game action as often as you want.

In addition, all subscribers will be able to associate up to 4 devices, and modify them freely directly from the Sky Go app or via the My Sky app or the Do it Yourself area.

Subscribers Sky Q satellite (or with Sky Q box without dish enabled) they can also synchronize Sky Go with the contents of their box, by connecting the app to the same Wi-Fi network. In this way it will be possible to access the Sky Q recordings and many additional Sky channels on your devices from home, or to resume watching the Sky programs started, even in another room. The app will also be usable at the same time with Sky Q viewing on TV.

Using Sky Go becomes even easier even for subscribers who still have to try the app for the first time. In fact, just download the app, log in with your own Sky ID and accept the Terms and Conditions to start streaming the best channels of the Sky subscription and thousands of on-demand titles to enjoy when and where you want, away from home or traveling in Italy and in all countries of the European Union, as well as in Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway.