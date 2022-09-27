Pluspetrol and its commitment to common welfare

Pluspetrol is a company with 45 years of experience in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. Since mid-2019, Block 10 has been operating, where Campo Villano is located, located in the province of Pastaza.

During these three years, Pluspetrol has contributed to the socioeconomic progress of Ecuador through sustainable operations that place it as the fifth private producer of hydrocarbons in the country. The company plans to finalize the exploration and production of other oil fields in the coming years.

The company, through its sustainability policy, implements social programs for the benefit of 28 indigenous communities of the area of ​​influence of its current operations.

Education and health

As part of the Education Program, executed under the direction of the Ministry of Education, in the 2021–2022 school year, Pluspetrol delivered to 25 Bilingual Intercultural Community Educational Units and Centers, school supplies and groceries for the preparation of the school snack that 1,395 students receive daily throughout the school period.

Within the educational axis, The third-level scholarship program is included, with which 66 members of the communities in the area of ​​influence of the operation have obtained their university degree to date. and 22 are currently pursuing their university degrees.

Pluspetrol executes its Health Program in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health. In 2021, the company provided logistical support to deploy more than 17,000 medical services, 135 medical brigades and 26 fumigation campaigns.

Environment

In 2022, Pluspetrol launched its Participatory Environmental Program (PAP). An initiative implemented in addition to current environmental regulations.

The PAP brings together eight professionals from the indigenous communities in the Campo Villano area of ​​influence to participate in the company’s environmental management and impart training on caring for the environment in their communities.