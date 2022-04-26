PN insists: ask the woman who killed Chinese to surrender

The National Police reiterated this Monday the call to Francelis María Fulcar Rodríguez, 30, the women who last week killed Jhei Leet, 34 and originally from Chinesewhile working in a hardware storeto be delivered by the channels that it understands pertinent.

The call was made by the institution’s spokesman, Colonel Diego Pesqueira, who said that since the event occurred last Thursday, the police investigators and the young woman’s family have talked about that possibility.

“The National Police reiterates the request to the lady, reiterates the call to the lady to turn herself in voluntarily so that she responds to the fact that she is accused of and that was captured on video cameras,” said Pesquería.

Regarding the expectation that the handover materializes, he reported that “the National Police has been working with relatives and a lawyer of the same, who has expressed the intention of handing it over voluntarily, so far this has not happened, so that the Police, in coordination with the Public Ministry, is carrying out the corresponding procedures to search for the search warrants in several homes in which the young woman is presumed to be being hidden.

On Sunday, Juan Francisco Fulcar, father of Francelis, said he did not know the whereabouts of his daughter and urged him to make himself available to the authorities so that the corresponding process can be followed, stating that the family will give him all the support required.

Francelis María Fulcar is a fugitive after causing the death of one of her employers, Jhei Leet, while they were working in the Hardware store Z&C, located on Juan Pablo Duarte avenue, almost at the corner of Nicolás de Ovando, in the Gregorio Luperón expansion of the National District, on the 21st of the current month.

Francelis and Leet had a violent incident in which she stabbed him after Leet kicked him, according to a video captured by security cameras at the scene.

In the audiovisual it is observed when the man hits the women kicking her, she immediately throws an object at him and hits him, and when the citizen Chinese is going to hit back, she bends down and picks up an object with which she causes the mortal wound.