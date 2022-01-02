PNRR, agreement between MEF and Cassa Depositi to assist the PA

The game of applying the projects included in the Recovery Plan and Resilience is crucial for the Public administration.

With a view to strengthening the capacities of the various PAs, the agreement signed on December 27, 2021 between Ministry of Economy and Finance And Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.

The support activities for central and local administrations will be the most varied and will cover all the phases of the interventions included in the PNRR: from definition to programming; from implementation, to monitoring and evaluation of results.

We would like to remind you in passing that Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is not only a sort of public credit institution, but also a processing center for strategic projects in the energy and IT sectors, as well as a consultancy provider for public bodies.

But let’s see specifically the areas of intervention defined in the agreement between the MEF And CDP.

MEF-CDP agreement for the application of the PNRR: the modalities of support to the PA

In the support activities of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to central and local public administrations, the agreement provides for the definition of Activity Plans for each ministry involved at the national level with the description of the initiatives to be carried out, while at the local level the PAs can contact CDP and its subsidiaries directly to request technical-operational assistance.

In particular, the support to public administrations will consist in the definition of priorities, in the planning and planning of interventions, activities that include first of all thestrategic analysis of the context and subsequently the impact assessment for example the one in environmental field, but also the less known one carried out in the sector of data processing to protect them confidentiality.

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti will also provide advice on investments to be activated in collaboration between the public and private sectors and on the monitoring and verification of the implementation of the time schedule of the projects included in the PNRR.

In this case, it is about the control of the achievement of the qualitative and quantitative objectives of the Resilience Plan (so-called milestone And target), as well as some purely “political” purposes such as gender equity, the reduction of the gap between different territories and the youth enhancement.

PNRR, MEF-CDP agreement for support to the Public Administration Download the text of the MEF press release published on 27 December 2021

MEF-CDP agreement, assistance to the beneficiaries of the funds and the selections made by the PAs

The support activity of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, outlined in the agreement of December 27 with the MEF, will not be limited only to the control and verification phase of the design, but also provides for theassistance to potential beneficiaries of PNRR funds in the preparation of applications for funding, considering that it is often a question of local administrations with a shortage of qualified personnel.

Furthermore, CDP will also take care of technical assistance to the administrations involved at the other end of the process of allocating funds: that is, to the PAs involved in selective procedures, for example with consultancy on the development of IT applications capable of managing the interventions envisaged in the PNRR.

All the support activities of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti to public administrations will take place within the framework of the coordination action carried out by the Ministry of Economy and Finance.