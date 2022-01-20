Pnrr, ICT specialists are missing: the digital roadmap at risk

There is a boulder on the road to the digitalization of Italy: Llack of specialized figures in the Tlc and digital sectors. A situation so far underestimated and which risks impacting on the roadmap of the projects much more than the difficulties related to ccomplex bureaucratic procedures (the simplifications launched so far are not entirely sufficient to streamline construction sites and start operations), to disputes between companies (in particular Tlc operators) which continue to persist with appeals and at Internal “struggles” between political parties that with the weapon of motions and questions slow down parliamentary work instead of accelerating it.

The skill gap alert has been going on for some time: the call is missing between 10 thousand and 15 thousand workers for the laying of nets, alias for excavations. And thereThe situation is complicated by the Superbonus 110% which engulfs manpower. And not by chance the Minister of Digital Transition Vittorio Colao, yesterday at a hearing in the Chamber, indicated that “the priorities now are to award the calls for tenders by June, sovercome the critical issues related to the scarce availability of qualified workforce – we have included in the calls for tenders a specific score for operators who will demonstrate that they have a good training strategy – and continue the process of simplifying administrative times “.

The gap in the Public Administration remains strong: according to the data of the VII survey on “Computerization in local administrations “released today by the Bank of Italy (DOWNLOAD THE REPORT HERE) 65% of public administrations have few resources and 58% have few staff.

Italy is not the only country to experience difficulties with finding a qualified workforce and in line with the needs of the digital market, but it is certainly among those most in difficulty: in the Desi 2021 ranking we are placed in 25th place under e-skill rwith very low levels of basic and advanced digital skills compared to the EU average. But the skill issue is alarming throughout the European Union and even the United States, a hotbed of talent, is finding itself in difficulty, particularly in the telecommunications sector. The creation of an ad hoc task force is breaking news by the government departments of labor and education, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (Ntia). The new “Telecommunications industry workforce”Will have the task of identifying the missing profiles and developing initiatives to push qualified training in particular to accelerate ultra-broadband infrastructure plans.

The most requested figures on the market

But which are the most requested figures in our country? Two newly-released studios from Linkedin and Randstad respectively. Second the recognition of Linkedin “the new trends such as the rapid growth of the technology sector and the birth of new professionals, are the answer to the current needs of the market and to the digital transformation”, said the country manager Marcello Albergoni.

Manufacturing: digital transformation strategies and investments in the Forrester studio Manufacturing / Production

In the ranking of growing jobs, the robotic engineer goes first, the machine learning engineer second and the cloud architect third., figures evidently connected to the development plans in the context of Industry 4.0. To follow, in the top ten: data engineer, sustanaibility manager, data management consultant, human resources analyst, talent acquisition specialist, software account executive and cyber security specialist. There are therefore in the top ten positions indispensable figures for the digital and ecological transition of public administration and companies as well as for guarantee the safety of infrastructures.

According to Randstad there are 4 thousand open job offers in our country and over 300 concern searches for ICT profiles. At the top of the ranking are the warehouse workers – also and above all following the strong expansion of ecommerce driven by Amazon – to the second the metalworkers, and here it comes back the Industry 4.0 phenomenon and robotization of activities, to the third the nurses and could not be otherwise given the health situation connected to the pandemic.

And it is on the Ict profiles that the spotlight is on: “As a result of the digital transformation that affects all sectors across the board – reads the report – three of the fifteen most requested profiles are ICT (Java developer, system administrator, help desk) for which today there are more than 300 active searches . Computer skills are now common requirements for many other professions “.

