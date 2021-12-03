Pnrr: let’s go. From Community Houses to technological modernization. The first 8 billion for the Regions are on the way. Here is the decree

by LF

The final text of the decree has been transmitted by the Ministry of Health to the Regions with the proposal to allocate the funds of Mission 6 Health of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan that will be allocated to the Regions responsible for the implementation of specific project lines. The Regions must submit the plans by February 28, 2022. THE DECREE

02 DEC – The proposal for the allocation of funds from mission 6 Health of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan to the Regions responsible for the implementation of specific project lines was sent by the Ministry of Health to the Regions. The final text to be approved by the State-Regions Conference confirms the figures anticipated by the draft published by Quotidiano Sanità in October. Now the Regions will have until February 28, 2022 to present the Regional Plans in order to sign the Institutional Development Contract which in any case must be signed by May 31, 2022. The Ministry of Health will supervise.

The proposal takes into account the following interventions, which provide for a total cost of € 8,042,960,665.58, listed below:

– M6C1 1.1 Community Houses and taking charge of the person for an amount of € 2,000,000,000 (Final EU target Q2 2026 – At least 1350 Community houses);

– M6C1 1.2.1 Home as the first place of care and Telemedicine – sub-investments in COT, Company Interconnection, Device, for an amount of Euro 204,517,588 (Final EU target Q2 2024 – at least 600 COT);

– M6C1 1.3 Strengthening intermediate health care and its structures – Community Hospitals for an amount of € 1,000,000,000 (Final EU target Q2 2026 – At least 400 Community Hospitals);

– M6C2 1.1 Modernization of the technological and digital hospital park (DEA I and II level digitization and large equipment – new projects and FSC) for a total amount of € 2,639,265,000.00 (Final EU target Q4 2025 – 280 digitized facilities; Final EU target Q4 2024 – at least 3,100 large operational health equipment – the distribution of which between the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces will take place at the time of the completion of the Action Plans, taking into account the ongoing recognition by the Directorate General for Health Planning of the Ministry of Health);

– M6C2 1.2 Towards a safe and sustainable hospital for an amount of € 638,851,083.58 (Final EU target Q2 2026 – At least 109 anti-seismic interventions completed – the distribution of which between the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces will take place at the time of the completion of the Action Plans, taking into account the ongoing reconnaissance by the Directorate General for Health Planning of the Ministry of Health);

– M6C2 1.3.2 Technological infrastructure of the MdS and data analysis, predictive model for LEA supervision – sub-investment – Strengthening the collection, processing and production of data at local level for an amount of € 30,300,000 (Target ITA Q2 2023 – All 21 Regions adopt flows on territorial rehabilitation and primary care services); (Target ITA Q2 2025 – All 21 Regions adopt flows on community hospitals and family clinics);

– M6C2 2.2 b) Development of technical-professional, digital and managerial skills of health system personnel – Training course in hospital infections for an amount of € 80,026,994 (Final ITA target Q2 2026 – 293,386 trained employees);

– PNC – “Towards a safe and sustainable hospital” with a total cost of 1,450,000,000 euros (Q4 2026 – 220 completed anti-seismic interventions – the distribution of which between the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces will take place at the time of the completion of the Action Plans, taking into account the reconnaissance in progress by the Directorate General for Health Planning of the Ministry of Health).

The division takes into account, in general, the quota of access to the National Health Fund (2021) and the criterion that, pursuant to art. 2, paragraph 6-bis, of the decree-law 31 May 2021, n. 77, provides that at least 40% of the total resources will be allocated to the South.

02 December 2021

© All rights reserved



Other articles in Government and Parliament

