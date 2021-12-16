Pnrr, provided for a digital drawer to avoid paperwork for acts of the PA

Digital drawer – The new tool will make it possible to digitally store payment receipts, notifications, letters received and replies given to public administrations. The platform will act as an interface between citizens or businesses and the Public Administration and will allow you to archive everything in a much less cumbersome way.

Projects related to the Pnrr – The news is coming with the implementation of some of the projects of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan by PagoPA, the public company for digital that manages the App IO, which is already used also for cashback and the Green pass . The national digital data platform will soon be active and will allow the exchange between the various administrations. The Revenue Agency, INPS and the National Resident Population Registry (Anpr) have already joined the project. “The goal is to make PA services as simple as private individuals”, explains PagoPA CEO Giuseppe Virgone.

In 12 months on PagoPA operations for 34 billion – The impact of this service will be significant: just look at the data of the last 12 months to understand how much the new platform will weigh. PagoPA recorded 180 million payment transactions in the year for a value of 34 billion. There were 24 million downloads of the IO app, with almost 55,000 services offered by over 6,500 organizations.

Increasingly “digital” public services – “2021 was a turning point for digital public administration – says Virgone -. We have shown that public services can work as well as private ones. A digital awareness of the public sector is beginning to form and PagoPA is changing the system and leading administrations to think of services directly digitally and citizen-friendly “.

Public bonuses easier to obtain – The new projects aim to allow users to immediately receive public bonuses linked to the purchase of goods and services, as envisaged by an amendment just approved in the Recovery decree. After all, it is the example of the Green pass which, for those with the IO app, arrives automatically without having to do anything but get vaccinated or swab.

The evolution of PagoPA – PagoPA, created in July 2019, is growing fast precisely with the aim of achieving a digital transformation in a public key and the Pnrr will give it a strong boost. Born as a start-up, today it has 200 employees, average age 37. There are IT engineers, designers, data scientists, security and privacy experts, and copywriters. And from 2020 to 2021, the turnover more than doubled.

Automatisms for public bonuses – The company has three projects related to the NRP. It starts with the commitment to make the PagoPA platform and the IO app more widespread: new public services will arrive on these channels. The purchase for the use of a possible bike bonus or a mothers bonus would immediately see the benefit credited. A tool also suitable for other evolutions, for example to allow expenses connected to deductions to end up directly in the pre-filled declaration, as happens today with drug receipts.