Pnrr. The first 8 billion for healthcare arrive. They will be used for community homes and hospitals, telemedicine, home care and hospital modernization and safety

12 JAN – The proposal for the allocation of the first 8 billion of the funds of Mission 6 Health of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan was approved at the State-Regions Conference, which will be allocated to the Regions responsible for the implementation of specific project lines.

“Today in the State-Regions Conference we gave the green light to the distribution of over 6.5 billion of the NRP and about 1.5 billion of the National Plan for complementary investments for health care”, declared the President of the Conference of Regions. Massimiliano Fedriga.

Resources that will be used for:

– community houses (2 billion);

– strengthen home care and telemedicine (204.5 million);

– community hospitals and intermediate health care (1 billion);

– technological and digital modernization of hospitals (more than 2.6 billion);

– hospital safety and sustainability (638.8 million).

Other investments will concern technological infrastructure, data analysis, supervision of essential levels of assistance, development of the technical-professional, digital and managerial skills of the health system personnel.

“We are continuing the path of maximum institutional collaboration for the implementation of the Recovery plan of our country, but we need to focus more on the relationship between the Regions and the Government, with a view to loyal institutional collaboration that aims to relaunch our country, rationalizing the procedures and involving the territories more “.

The document takes into account the following interventions, which involve a total cost of € 8,042,960,665.58, listed below:

– M6C1 1.1 Community houses and taking charge of the person for an amount of euro 2,000,000,000 (Final EU target Q2 2026 – At least 1350 Community Houses);

– M6C1 1.2.1 Home as the first place of care and Telemedicine – sub-investments COT, Company Interconnection, Device, for an amount of Euro 204,517,588 (Final EU target Q2 2024 – at least 600 COT);

– M6C1 1.3 Strengthening intermediate health care and its structures – Community Hospitals for an amount of € 1,000,000,000 (Final EU target Q2 2026 – At least 400 Community Hospitals);

– M6C2 1.1 Modernization of the technological and digital hospital park (DEA I and II level digitization and large equipment – new projects and FSC) for a total amount of € 2,639,265,000.00 (Final EU target Q4 2025 – 280 digitized facilities; Final EU target Q4 2024 – at least 3,100 large operational health equipment – the distribution of which between the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces will take place at the time of the completion of the Action Plans, taking into account the ongoing recognition by the Directorate General for Health Planning of the Ministry of Health);

– M6C2 1.2 Towards a safe and sustainable hospital for an amount of € 638,851,083.58 (Final EU target Q2 2026 – At least 109 anti-seismic interventions completed – the distribution of which between the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces will take place at the time of the completion of the Action Plans, taking into account the ongoing reconnaissance by the Directorate General for Health Planning of the Ministry of Health);

– M6C2 1.3.2 Technological infrastructure of the MdS and data analysis, predictive model for LEA supervision – sub-investment – Strengthening the collection, processing and production of data at local level for an amount of € 30,300,000 (Target ITA Q2 2023 – All 21 Regions adopt flows on territorial rehabilitation and assistance services primary); (Target ITA Q2 2025 – All 21 Regions adopt flows on community hospitals and family clinics);

– M6C2 2.2 b) Development of technical-professional skills, digital and managerial personnel of the health system – Training course in hospital infections for an amount of Euro 80,026,994 (Final ITA target Q2 2026 – 293,386 trained employees);

– PNC – “Towards a safe and sustainable hospital“With a total cost of € 1,450,000,000 (Q4 2026 – 220 completed anti-seismic interventions – the distribution of which between the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces will take place at the time of the completion of the Action Plans, taking into account the ongoing reconnaissance by the Directorate General for Planning health care of the Ministry of Health).

January 12, 2022

