Pobega and Pjaca men goals, but they are not enough to win. Singo bad for the expulsion after 29 ‘.

Milinkovic-Savic: 6 He has no big faults on the two goals and for the rest he made his own. The free-kick kicked from distance and from a tight angle by Henderson was his easy prey, he came out towering above everyone (2 ‘). He made the ball his own with a safe exit, protected by Buongiorno (18 ‘). Thanks to a deviation, he did not have to intervene on Bandinelli’s shot following a change of play by Di Francesco (24 ‘). The barrier prevented him from having to intervene to reject Henderson’s free-kick (33 ‘). On the corner kicked by Henderson, Romagnoli took the time to defend and crossed with his head on the far post, piercing him (34 ‘). He blocked Pinamonti’s volley on the ground, who hadn’t controlled Henderson’s soft ball well (39 ‘). He neutralized the conclusion of Luperto (41 ‘). At the exit he took the corner kicked by Henderson (42 ‘). The crossbar hit by Di Francesco, following Bremer’s deviation, prevented him from conceding the second goal (46 ‘). He blocked Żurkowski’s central shot on the ground (48 ‘). At the exit he made his own the ball on Parisi’s cross (68 ‘). Fortunately, La Mantia’s goal, on Luperto’s vertical ball, was canceled (69 ‘). Mantia, who had anticipated Buongiorno on Luperto’s soft cross, pierced him with a precise crossing on the far post (73 ‘). Rincon, while risking his own goal, gave him a hand on the incursion of Parisi (78 ‘). He smanacciato better the corner kicked by Haas (82 ‘). Easily took the conclusion from the distance of Parisi (83 ‘). He just had to check that Haas ‘strangled shot went out (86’). He controlled Parisi’s low cross on the ground (87 ‘). There was no danger when La Mantia headed the ball high over the crossbar (88 ‘).

Zima: 5.5 His performance was characterized by some burrs. He did not go early on Pinamonti in the episode of Singo’s expulsion (29 ‘). A little too static, like others, on the occasion of Romagnoli’s goal (34 ‘). Pinamonti anticipated with a header on Stojanovic’s cross (64 ‘). He blocked Ricci’s shot from outside (90 ‘+ 4’).

Bremer: 6 Almost always attentive in defense and if he had also scored after the great ride it would have been the best. Vicar in high grip anticipated it (13 ‘). He deflected the conclusion of Di Francesco on the crossbar, served as a heel by Pinamonti (46 ‘). After stealing the ball from Luperto he made a cost tu cost of 80 meters with a free field, chased by Romagnoli, but his diagonal from the edge ended a little over the far post (67 ‘).

Good morning: 5.5 Too bad for having anticipated Empoli’s second goal because otherwise his game was positive. He closed the verticalization of Pinamonti for Henderson (2 ‘). His the ball for Pjaca who then scored (15 ‘). He protected the exit of Milinkovic-Savic (18 ‘). He swept the area on the bank of Di Francesco for Pinamonti (39 ‘). Pinamonti using his body to protect the ball forced him to foul (44 ‘). He stopped Pinamonti without committing a foul on Romagnoli’s pass (58 ‘). La Mantia anticipated him on the occasion of the goal (73 ‘).

Singo: 5 His short game is not bad, but the expulsion after 29 minutes for a foul from last man weighs heavily, in an emergency like Turin for injuries, even on the wings (Ansaldi), we need to be much more careful. After a coast to coast he resisted the detention of Marchizza, but then he did not find the mirror of the goal (4 ‘). After being overtaken by the ball he landed Di Francesco, who had fled himself and had reached the area, so first the referee Colombo warned him (29 ‘) and then, after he had been recalled by the Var to review the action to the monitor, he expelled it (32 ‘).

Lukic: 6 He did a great job in the middle of the pitch and was very careful in the second half to avoid the mockery of defeat. Outgoing Vicar grabbed his cross from the back (51 ‘). He missed the right moment for a restart on a slow pass from Marchizza (61 ‘). Providential his recovery on the passage of Bajrami for Pinamonti (80 ‘). He sent Hass’s cross (82 ‘) into the corner, blocking it. He kicked at the far post for Zaza (85 ‘).

Pobega: 6.5 The best of his both in interdiction and in the offensive phase. Good idea to widen to the right for Singo (3 ‘). He unlocked the result: Vicario and Zurkowski did not understand each other, who missed the back pass, so the ball arrived in Sanabria who kicked it, but the shot was returned and then he rushed on the ball and from a decentralized position with the right scored (10 ‘). With a nice tackle he stopped Bandinelli (23 ‘). Stopped an initiative by Zurkowski (26 ‘). He closed Di Francesco’s low cross for Zurkowski’s cut (55 ‘).

Aina: 6 Ring-free performance, but also without major errors. Vicario with his fists rejected his cross shot (22 ‘). The goalkeeper has fouled his cross (38 ‘). He tried the conclusion with the left, but it is better to forget it (45 ‘). He closed Bajrami who had aimed and tried to cross (81 ‘). (From ’89’ Izzo: ng).

Praet: 6 Without being in top condition he tried to give quality to the attacking phase. Romagnoli interrupted his descent with the ball and chain (20 ‘). His shot at the far post saw the exit of Vicario (28 ‘). From the distance his shot ended high (41 ‘). His game change to trigger Aina (56 ‘) is interesting. (Since ’75 Rincon: ng He risked his own goal on the incursion of Parisi, but he gave a hand to Milinkovic-Savic (78 ‘)).

Pjaca: 6.5 A good goal, too bad he had to leave the pitch to make way for Vojvoda after Singo’s red card. His low cross was intercepted by Luperto who cleared the area (6 ‘). After returning to the right he kicked, but Ricci deflected (8 ‘). Romagnoli slowed down his incursion by taking refuge in a lateral foul (12 ‘). His doubling: he started from the left forcing Stojanovic to follow him and then he evaded Bandinelli and Romagnoli and shot to the far post with an angled right, piercing Vicario. With this goal, his third so far, he equaled his record for goals in Serie A last season (15 ‘). Juric chose to remove him after Singo’s expulsion. (From ’35 Vojvoda: 6 He did not skimp on his commitment and was once again found ready. He deflected for a corner the low cross from Ricci, who had gone away in slalom (42 ‘). Marchizza closed it, preventing it from flying away (60 ‘). Parisi with the body opposed his cross, in truth he was in a somewhat precarious balance (66 ‘)).

Sanabria: 5.5 Goals are expected from him, even if he does not receive many balls. Ricci’s deviation, on Pjaca’s shot, came to him who was free near the far post, but his header is fake to the side (8 ‘). Zurkowski’s wrong back pass gave him the ball, but his shot was blocked (10 ‘). (Since ’75 Zaza: ng He did not arrive with a header on the ball directed at the far post by Lukic (85 ‘). He headed Bajrami’s cross in the center (90 ‘+ 3’)).

Ivan Juric: 5.5 He has to invent something in the offensive phase, despite everything. Scoring and winning, also to celebrate the club’s 115th birthday with a few hours in advance, at least these were the intentions, but in fact it was only half way since a very painful draw arrived in the final. Training almost obvious and dictated by injuries. In defense, the trio formed by Zima, Bremer and Buongiorno make a barrier in front of Milinkovic-Savic. On the right wing Singo and on the left Aina. In the median the proven couple Lukic and Pobega. Between the lines on the trocar Praet and Pjaca, who won the ballot with Brekalo. Center-Forward Sanabria. His team had approached well, taking the lead by two goals in a quarter of an hour then Singo’s dismissal complicated things. He decided to remove Pjaca to insert Vojvoda and Empoli took advantage of the numerical superiority and shortened the gap and his team felt the blow a bit. In the second half, Empoli equalized and tried to win, but somehow theirs gritted their teeth and managed to take home a point.

EMPOLI: Vicar: 5.5; Stojanovic: 5.5; Romagnoli: 6.5; Luperto: 6.5; Brands: 5.5 (from ’61 Parisi: 6.5); Zurkowski: 5 (from ’61 Haas: 6.5); Curls: 6.5; Bandinelli: 6 (from ’53 Bajrami: 6.5); Henderson: 6.5; Di Francesco: 6.5 (from ’61 The Mantia: 7); Pinamonti: 6 (from 89 ‘ Mancuso: ng).

Aurelio Andreazzoli: 6.5.

Referee Andrea Colombo: 5 On his debut in Serie A he directed with some uncertainty and with a meter that was not always unique. He had warned Singo (29 ‘) for having landed Di Francesco, who had fled himself and had reached the area, and then recalled by the Var to review the action on the monitor he sent him off for a foul from the last man (32’). He cautioned Bandinelli for a late entry on Praet (45 ‘+ 1’), Aina for incorrectly stopping Stojanovic, who was accelerating (51 ‘), Juric for protests (54’), Marchizza for an evident detention on Praet (57 ‘), Luperto for a foul on Pobega (90’ + 4 ‘). He dismissed the sporting director of Empoli Accardi for protests (90 ‘+ 5’).