“Pobega, let’s see if there will be tomorrow. Ansaldi, Rodriguez, Sanabria, Pjaca, Praet… ”- SOS Fanta

On the eve of Turin-Bologna, Ivan Juric spoke today at the press conference of the singles. Here are his statements, reported by toronews.net: “Mandragora and Pobega? He worked with us this week, his return is good news but we can’t fully count on him yet. Pobega? Let’s see if there will be tomorrow, I hope so, he was tired because he wasn’t used to playing so much. For the rest Ansaldi is back, Djidji and Belotti are out, all the others are more or less there ”.

MARKET – “Things are mainly done in July and August. However, this is my team, I feel good, they all give their all and I think they can do even more. We will talk about the January market, but there will be no upheavals. For now I’m happy with the team, we go on like this trying to improve the aspects I said ”.

PJACA – “Yes, I chose it, it was free… Anyway I don’t want to be misunderstood: I’m happy with the team I have. But the goal in general was different. In the end we made do, but the idea I had at the beginning did not materialize and there was no intention to materialize it. I don’t hide my appreciation for him, I’ve seen him do really important things. Now he has to find continuity, he has had problems. Here he scored three goals, playing little or nothing. In Cagliari he did three or four things that raise the adrenaline. Now he, like Praet, must find continuity, not get hurt anymore. They have to improve a lot, affect even more. And help the team in the defensive phase ”.

TURNOVER? – “I saw Buongiorno tired, we’ll see if Rodriguez plays tomorrow. Zaza or Sanabria? We will see, they have a great chance. Belotti’s injury is a great shame for us but now they have the opportunity to prove that they are the right players for Torino. Now we have four games between now and the end of the year, everyone will play, that’s for sure “.

THREE-QUARTERS – “On a tactical level, the most different player among the attacking midfielders is Linetty, who was a bit forced to play in that role. The other three are similar. The feeling is that Pjaca and Brekalo prefer to play on the left. In Cagliari the latter played on the right, but I saw him in difficulty in some circumstances with the position of the body. However we will continue to work on it, to try to have more solutions ”.

