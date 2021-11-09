Pobega on the launching pad, the first call to the national team to win Milan: the Rossoneri’s plan | First page

“Pobega deserves to be called up to the national team, he is doing very well with Torino” said Mancini, explaining the first call from the midfielder. All true, because the ’99 class has already become a staple of Juric’s team: 9 appearances, 2 goals and an assist; But watch out for the five admonitions, a figure to be circled in red and on which to work.

PLAN – But now Tommaso is enjoying the national team with AC Milan following him from afar. And it awaits him. Because the player’s card still belongs to the Rossoneri, who have maintained control by sending him to Turin on a dry loan to give him experience and give him the opportunity to play continuously. Center. The company is studying the growth of the boy who will remain in the grenade until the end of the season and then return to Milan. The future is to be written, his qualities are appreciated by the managers and by Stefano Pioli but his stay at Milan next year also depends on how the Rossoneri midfield will change and how much space he could have.

THE BACKSCENE – The club is in fact very careful not to slow down the growth of Pobega, who preferred Turin to Cagliari in the summer. It was almost all done with the rossoblùs ready to welcome the player to Sardinia on loan with the right of redemption. The granata ds Vagnati, however, has intensified contacts with Milan overtaking Cagliari and Udinese at the last corner. However, Pobega’s card will not be included in any Belotti deal with Torino: the Rossoneri have started some exploratory contacts with the Gallo entourage in view of the summer, but they have no intention of putting the midfielder on the plate. Protagonist with Toro to conquer the national team and Milan, Pobega is on the launching pad.