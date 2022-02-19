Pochettino confirms plan with Keylor after preferring Donnarumma vs. Real Madrid

The coach of Paris Saint-Germain detailed how he will take Navas for the remainder of the season

Keylor Navas is waiting for March 9 to find out if his absence in the match against Real Madrid of last February 15 was the work of the rotation of Mauricio Pochettinoor on the contrary it is a message that will go to the bench in Champions League hereinafter.

Keylor Navas with Neymar on the PSG bench. 2022. EPA-EFE

The same doubt is among the fans that the Costa Rican goalkeeper has in Costa Ricain addition to the followers of the PSG on Francetherefore, the helmsman of the French team, Mauricio Pochettino He spoke on the subject and announced his plan with the Costa Rican goalkeeper.

“I think that, well, we are making decisions in 34 games, in each game we make a decision, the one who plays is number 1, the one who does not play is on the bench,” he said at a press conference before facing Nantes.

The Argentine helmsman wanted to emphasize that at this time that the season has been played in France, Keylor Navas has played more games than Gianluigi Donnarummainterpreting that he wanted to imply that the two goalkeepers will continue to have the same number of minutes.

At the moment, Keylor Navas He has played 19 games throughout the season, participating in 1,685 minutes, while Donnarumma has been involved in 16 games.

“Sometimes number 1 is Navas, other times number 2 is Gianluigi Donnarummaand I think we have reached March in good conditions, where the two goalkeepers, I think there is a difference in favor of Keylor who has played more than Donnarumma”, he detailed.

He stressed that it is not easy to make decisions when you have two goalkeepers who compete at the highest level, a speech that he has maintained throughout the season, the helmsman also did not want to confirm the starting goalkeeper for tomorrow vs. Nantes in Ligue 1 match.

Imagine giving yourself the luxury of having these two sitting…🙂#CHAMPIONSxESPN https://t.co/tvigkDjkAy pic.twitter.com/j4dTjQfxv0 – ESPN Costa Rica (@ESPN_CR) February 15, 2022

“I think that in this case having two top goalkeepers like we have this management is the best, and we will make the decision game by game, thinking about who is the best goalkeeper for each occasion,” he explained.

“I have not made the decision yet, tomorrow we will make it and tell the team,” he concluded.