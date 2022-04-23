Pochettino spoke again about the tension with Navas and joked about Mbappé’s future

Pochettino could lift the Ligue 1 champion title this Saturday (Photo: Reuters)

paris st germain They are one step away from becoming Ligue 1 champions after losing last season’s title to Lille. Although the main objective of winning the Champions League was far from being fulfilled, Mauricio Pochettino He is preparing to lift the domestic trophy and then give way to the reorganization of the squad for next season, as long as the club has his services.

While the future of the Argentine coach is still not clear, it was known that Leo Messi will be available for the duel against Lens this Saturday (from 4 p.m. in Argentina) at the Princes Park after being sidelined against Angers due to “inflammation of the left Achilles tendon”.

In that context, bag touched on two absolutely sensitive issues for the French club in the press conference prior to the duel: the continuity of Kylian Mbappe and the constant tension with the goalkeepers due to the alternation of ownership.

Days ago, Keylor Navas expressed his annoyance at having to share the bow with Gigio Donnarumma and the DT answered him. In his last round before the media, the host of the squad touched on the subject again: “I spoke after the game about Keylor’s comments. He has said what he felt. I think it was expressing a feeling but looking to the future, not looking at what happened. I think it was explained in the best possible way. The most important thing in this is to achieve the goal of finishing in the best way. Then write the future under different circumstances taking into account the experience of this year lived. As with Keylor, with many players I speak to. We already talked about his statements or mine on the plane back when we returned from Angers. Today we didn’t talk about this topic, we talked about other things that are private and I’m not going to reveal it.”

“I would like to have him with me and take him on vacation,” Pochettino joked about Mbappé’s continuity (Photo: Reuters)

In addition, he left a nice sentence about his desire to convince Mbappe to stay in Paris after his contract expires mid-season. “As a coach it doesn’t bother me, you have to understand this type of situation that happens not only at PSG but at all clubs. It is clear that it is neither the first nor will it be the last time that it happens in the clubs. Adaptation is the most important thing, adapting to each personal situation of the players, ”he began his clarification.

And I add: “Of course I would selfishly like to have him with me, even take him with me on vacation, to my house. It is clear that we would like to have him and that the club would love for him to renew and stay with us. It is something very obvious. We all agree that it would be important for him to stay, but these decisions are always made by the player, the club and different parties. The decisions will come when the objective of winning the League is achieved. Not only with respect to Kylian, but in the other individual cases, talks will begin and decisions will be made when the goal is achieved.”

KEEP READING:

New chapter in the Piqué audio scandal: leaked a message from Sergio Ramos about a conflict in Spanish football

Di María was contacted by an Italian club: they want him to replace another figure of the Argentine national team

The secrets revealed by the book that portrays the decline of Barcelona: from the pass that could avoid the crisis to the breakdown of the relationship between Messi and Piqué