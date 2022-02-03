Pochettino, the background: the PSG wanted to exempt him in January but …

The defeat in the French Cup on penalties against Nice, with an accompanying elimination from the tournament, put the work of mister even more in the crosshairs Mauricio Pochettino to the Paris Saint-Germain. Le Parisien in fact, he raised new doubts about the position of the coach who would have been in the balance even before the match played on Monday evening.

The management, from what we learn, he would have liked to exonerate the coach already during the January transfer window, but not finding the replacement, he decided not to proceed with the separation. The number one target of the PSG, as known, is Zinedine Zidane, whose conversations have been going on for some time. However, the former Real Madrid manager preferred to avoid taking the reins of the team during the current season and the speech is therefore postponed to the end of the season.

Much of the future of Pochettino it will depend not so much on the victory of Ligue 1 which now sees the Parisians in front of everyone with a clear +11 on the second, as on the Champions League and on the next double challenge of the round of 16 against Real Madrid which could change the situation again.

February 2, 2022 (change February 2, 2022 | 10:45 am)

