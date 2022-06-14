Pochettino will leave, the name of his successor is clarified – Foot11.com

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly reached an agreement to leave PSG in the coming days. His successor, who knows Luis Campos well, should land at the Parc des Princes. This is Christophe Galtier. More

Mauricio Pochettino, a spell already recorded

The least we can say is that Mauricio Pochettino has not really achieved the season expected by his leaders. Champion of France, he nevertheless paled in the Champions League and the Coupe de France. Within it, his PSG lost to Nice Christophe Galtier. Therefore, with such a record in his pocket, it is difficult to imagine the Argentinian still in office at the end of the summer transfer window. And for good reason, according to several concordant sources, his dismissal would only be a matter of time. Le Parisien also claims that an agreement has been reached with the lawyers of the Argentine coach for his departure. The latter should be formalized this Wednesday or Thursday.

Christophe Galtier is getting closer and closer to PSG (Iconsport)

The formalization of his departure should therefore be announced in the next few hours. Luis Campos, the club’s new sports advisor, is hard at work finding his successor. This day, Gianluca Di Marzio also makes a small point on this file. And according to this source, it could be that the Portuguese decision-maker has found his man in the person of Christophe Galtier.

Christophe Galtier to PSG

Indeed, the Zinedine Zidane track, that of the Qatari decision-makers, seems very complex to complete. In fact, Luis Campos should be able to have a free hand to designate the coach of his choice at the head of the PSG workforce. According to Di Marzio, the former leader of LOSC or AS Monaco would have recently met Massimiliano Allegri. The two men know each other well, and a certain vagueness persists over their interview.

🚨 PSG is close to signing Christophe Galtier 🇫🇷 as coach! (@DiMarzio) — Hadrian Grenier (@hadrien_grenier) June 14, 2022

However, if it is not impossible that they mentioned a possible collaboration, Massimiliano Allegri would however have confirmed to his interlocutor that he would remain at Juve next season. A refusal which could thus ratify the arrival of Christophe Galtier. Because yes, still according to the transalpine journalist, the epilogue would be very close and everything suggests that the current coach of OGC Nice will be appointed coach of PSG in the next few hours.