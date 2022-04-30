Entertainment

Pochettino’s prediction on Messi’s next season in Paris

In an interview with Europe 1, Mauricio Pochettino took stock of the PSG season, crowned champion of France for the 10th time in its history but which is the subject of a revolt from its supporters. About the whistles and criticisms against Lionel Messi, the technician responds with the aura of the player and calls for respect.

Mauricio Pochettino did not appreciate seeing Lionel Messi being whistled or suffering so much criticism for his first season at PSG, his first also outside Barça. In an interview granted this week to Europe 1 and broadcast this Saturday, the Argentinian technician defends the playmaker and above all recalls his status: that of a player apart.

“You can’t talk about Messi that way”

“You can’t talk about Messi that way, believes the Parisians coach. It’s like when I talk about Maradona. I’m not talking about an ordinary player. Messi is at the same level as Diego Maradona. It’s clear that Barcelona’s move to Paris Saint Germain was a change in which a process of adaptation was necessary.There were circumstances that did not allow him to feel as comfortable as in Barcelona where he had spent 20 years. Where he had been the flag bearer of the club.”

On the verge of extending at Barça, Lionel Messi had finally had to pack his bags, the Catalan club not having the finances to extend it. The seven-time Ballon d’Or then joined Paris and therefore needed a period of adaptation according to his coach.

“Next season will be a completely different season for him”

“To judge Messi in this way is unfair. I have no doubts about his quality. Messi has enough talent to do what he has to do. He will do it. Next season will be a completely different season for him, predicts Mauricio Pochettino. It was a year of learning, and not only at the professional level by coming to Paris Saint-Germain, in a new league and with new teammates, but also at the family level. We must take this into account. is a significant upset that can affect a player.”

