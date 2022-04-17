Pochettino’s surprise announcement after Marseille

PSG: Paris Saint-Germain signed a short success against Marseille on Sunday. Mauricio Pochettino only retains the final result.

PSG: Paris dominate Marseille and get closer to the title

Paris Saint-Germain took another step towards their 10th Ligue 1 title on Sunday. PSG dominated Olympique de Marseille at the Parc des Princes at the end of the 32nd day. Neymar Jr (12th) and Kylian Mbappe (45th + 5) allowed the Parisians to win against the Marseillais. The visitors had equalized by Duje Caleta-Car (31st). Thanks to this success, Paris now has a 15-point lead over OM, its runner-up. However, Mauricio Pochettino does not want to get carried away. “For the moment, it is not done. 15 points ”is good, but we have to win another game,” he told Prime Video.

Pochettino announces surprises for the end of the season

For the Paris Saint-Germain coach, his foals can produce better performances than the one offered against Marseille. “I think the most important thing was to win, to take the three points. I think we can still progress, play better, ”said the Argentinian. For this end of the season, the PSG coach does not rule out offering more playing time to his titis. For his next six games, the future champion of France will no longer have big names to face.

“I think it’s going to be difficult to keep them, but it’s going to be the opportunity to launch some young players on the pitch for the future, their future and that of the club. It will give the opportunity to play in L1 […] We are going to find a way to motivate them and to be competitive until the end of the season”, delivered the coach of the Rouge et bleu.