POCO F3 5G and Redmi 10 are added to the Xiaomi Winter Sale

The offers of the initiative Winter Sale Xiaomi, launched at the beginning of the month, are enriched with two other Android smartphones: on the site you can also find a discount LITTLE F3 5G And Redmi 10, which are added for a few hours to the many others available.

POCO F3 5G and Redmi 10 on offer with Xiaomi Winter Sale (5-6 November 2021)

POCO F3 5G and Redmi 10 are on offer on mi.com only for today and tomorrow (November 6, 2021) and can be purchased at a discount in the 6-128 or 4-128 GB versions.

POCO F3 5G is a smartphone launched on the Italian market in early spring and offers a 6.67-inch Full-HD + 120 Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, 6 or 8 GB of RAM, 128 or 256 GB of internal memory , triple rear camera with 48MP main sensor and 4520mAh battery.

Redmi 10 arrived a few months later, in the summer of 2021, with a 6.5-inch Full-HD + display at 90 Hz, Mediatek Helio G88 SoC, 4 or 6 GB of RAM, 64 or 128 GB of internal memory, quadruple camera rear with 50MP main sensor and 5000mAh battery.

Launched in the aforementioned versions at a price of 349 and 229.90 euros respectively, they are now available on offer on the Xiaomi website at 279.90 And 179.90 euros. If you are interested in buying you can follow the link below. Remember that Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday are approaching, so you can start saving our dedicated pages as a favorite.

