POCO F3 discount on AMAZON for Black Friday

Within our review on LITTLE F3, linked at the bottom of the news for the more curious, we had underlined that it was an almost obligatory choice in the price range at which it was proposed. Not too many months after its launch, the smartphone of LITTLE is on offer on Amazon at a decidedly attractive price: 299.90 euros, instead of 399.90 euros, with a 25% discount for Black Friday.

We remind you that this is a smartphone that focuses on the excellent quality / price ratio and on the very interesting technical data sheet. POCO F3, in fact, has nothing to envy to much more noble smartphones as regards the display which features a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel at Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood moves the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor with 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage space. More than complete connectivity with support for 5G SA / NSA networks (in addition to 4G / LTE), Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1 and GPS. From the photographic point of view, on the back there is a 48 MP main sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle one and a 5 MP tele-macro sensor. To complete the equipment, a large 4520 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging support.

