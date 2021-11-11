Home » News ” POCO M4 PRO 5G – Dear TOP OF THE RANGE, bow to this ECONOMIC ALL-ROUNDER

I do not want to lose too many words in the introduction of the new POCO M4 Pro 5G, because there are many things to tell you, but above all (SPOILER) they are all positive. In short, POCO M4 Pro 5G marks the return of low-cost, ultra-performing devices with a unique quality / price ratio.

Already from the sales package, we understand that the brand does not give up its style, fresh and captivating, thanks to the adoption of a yellow color for the sales package, which on the whole is quite complete, as inside we find:

POCO M4 Pro 5G;

Wall power supply with European socket and max 33W output;

USB Type-C charging and data transfer cable;

SIM slot removal tool;

Transparent TPU protective cover;

Manuals;

Company pre-applied screen protector film.

The new mid-range of the brand in terms of design inherits, at least as regards the rear, the style already seen and appreciated of the POCO M3, offering a photographic compartment set in a black rectangle that extends horizontally, where the POCO logo. But don’t be fooled by the eye, because the optics used on this smartphone are only 2 accompanied by an LED flash.





The good thing is that although the material used is only polycarbonate, on the back we find a crystallized screen printing that in addition to giving beautiful light effects, does not retain dirt and fingerprints at all, thus allowing you to use the device without necessarily the aid. of the protective cover. There are 3 colors available, namely Power Black, POCO Yellow and Cool Blue (the one we tested), with dimensions equal to 163.56mm x 75.78mm x 8.75mm and a weight of 195 grams which actually reach 201 grams if we consider the film protecting the screen and the inserted SIM.

Plastic profiles that house the IR transmitter on the top, second microphone for noise reduction and grid for the second speaker, as the main one is positioned in the lower profile accompanied by the main microphone, 3.5 mm jack for earphones and USB Type input -C with OTG support but no video output. Oh yes, POCO M4 Pro 5G therefore offers stereo sound, even if in all honesty I found the volume that comes out of the lower speaker unbalanced compared to the upper one, resulting in a poorly distributed stereo effect, but in any case appreciable in quality and with a good dose of bass, for a full-bodied and richly nuanced audio. In addition, the stereo sound can also be used in hands-free mode.





Net of the dimensions just declared, the smartphone offers a good grip, thanks to slightly rounded profiles, where we find on the left side the SIM tray capable of hosting 2 SIM in nano format or 1 SIM + microSD card to expand the integrated memory (1TB ). In terms of connectivity, the possibility of using 5G in Dual mode is offered, with excellent results in terms of navigation speed and signal stability. Finally, on the right side, there are the volume rocker and the power button which also incorporates a precise and fast fingerprint sensor, which I personally continue to prefer over those integrated in the display, for reactivity and reliability in the unlocking function.

The POCO M4 Pro 5G boasts a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with Full HD + resolution, 398 PPI in which a punch hole for the front camera has been inserted. Everything is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 but above all what is surprising, considering the price, is the presence of a 90 Hz refresh rate while the touch refresh rate reaches 240 HZ. Positive mention also for the frames, decidedly reduced and pleasant in the general impact, but above all I want to clarify how on this device, the proximity and brightness sensor work perfectly.

The peak brightness that reaches 450 nits is good if not excellent, allowing the viewing of the contents on the screen even under direct sunlight. The nature of the IPS panel does not hide the small defects typical of this technology, i.e. shallow blacks, but overall the colors are well reproduced, thanks also to the good calibration given by the manufacturer, which combined with the Widevine L1 DRM support, complete and therefore recognized. also from Amazon Prime Video, it transforms the POCO M4 Pro 5G into a small pocket “cinema”, being able to enjoy all the contents in high definition streaming. To contribute to the excellent multimedia experience, in addition to the aforementioned 90 Hz refresh rate that makes everything more fluid and enjoyable, we also have the X-Axis vibration motor, which transmits that sensation of speed and precision that is difficult we find on this price range.





In the already excellent multimedia experience, all the hardware participates actively, based on a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, an octa-core solution with a 2.4 GHz clock made with a 6 nm production process which is flanked by the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Also contribute 4/6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM memory and 64/128 GB of expandable UFS 2.2 storage. All this translates into a “kissed” user experience, performing in every area of ​​use even in gaming, without ever recognizing overheating, jamming, slowdowns etc .. In a nutshell, POCO M4 Pro 5G is a reliable smartphone, being able to push it even beyond the limits that you would generally give yourself with a cheap terminal, being able to run any application or game, even those with more complex graphics, with good frame rates and high graphic details.

The good performance of the POCO M4 Pro 5G is also due to the operating system, based on version 11 of Android with patches updated to October 2021 and MIUI 12.5 customization and POCO Launcher. I don’t go into this topic too much, because we now know the typical functions of MIUI by heart but I underline once again that the experience of use in general was fluid and pleasant.

Surely one of the points that is most dear to all users of a mobile device is that linked to photographic rendering and this is because we are now used to entrusting the most precious shots of our life to smartphones. Well, in the case of POCO M4 Pro 5G, I would personally entrust my personal shots, relying on a 50 MP Samsung primary sensor with f / 1.8 optics which is flanked by an ultrawide sensor of 8 MP, f / 2.2 and 119 ° FOV . No optical stabilization but the digital one, which comes into play in the video recording at 1080p 30fps performs its task in an optimal way, giving stable and sufficiently valid shots even for the eventual creation of DIY films.

The macro lens is missing, but given the previous performances, I would say that it is a lack that does not stand out at all. Overall the shots obtained with the M4 Pro 5G are very good, with well balanced and natural colors and even the HDR performs well, especially in backlighting. Enjoyable shots therefore also for wide-angle mode, although the difference in quality compared to the main optics is noticeable, especially in less performing light conditions, thus reproducing a little noise and less defined details.

Overall we can also appreciate the shots taken in night mode, which can only be used with the main camera, obtaining a good management of the dynamic range and colors in general, even if the noise remains a fixed presence.

I also really liked the shots in portrait mode, which amaze if we think about the absence of a sensor dedicated to this purpose. The 16 MP selfie camera with f / 2.45 optics I could define it without infamy and without praise which, however, enjoys the panoramic selfie function.

Before going into the autonomy chapter, the rest of the connectivity of the POCO M4 Pro 5G uses a Dual Band WiFi module, Bluetooth 5.1, FM Radio, GPS and NFC sensor for mobile payments. As promised, however, let’s talk about autonomy, another of the strengths of the new POCO terminal, which thanks to a 5000 mAh battery manages to give about 7 hours of active screen, as well as counting on a fast charge at 33W, which is completed in 59 minutes (10 minutes of charging will allow you to take advantage of the smartphone for watching 2 and a half hours of video). Of course, the actual duration also depends on the use that each of us makes of the smartphone and by this I mean that many users could even reach two full days of use. No wireless charging, but on the other hand we could not ask for more, for such a cheap smartphone.

CONCLUSIONS

This amazing smartphone will be officially available at the price of 229.90 euros for the 4/64 GB version and 249.90 for the 6/128 GB version

Just click on the offer banner that you find during the review, redeem the € 20 discount directly from the purchase page and enter the additional € 5 coupon (XMTDPM4P) at the completion of the purchase. But it does not end there, because the store will give away a Mi Band 6 for the first 100 pre-orders. A real bargain that you must not miss, because this POCO M4 Pro 5G has all the credentials to become the definitive best buy for this purpose. 2021, well balanced in every area of ​​use and in every aspect analyzed in this review. In other words: HIGHLY RECOMMENDED !!!!!!