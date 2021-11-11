POCO M4 Pro 5G, super launch offer: here’s how to buy it for only 174 euros

POCO M4 Pro 5G it has just been released and, as often happens for the products of the Xiaomi sub-brand, it is always convenient to take advantage of the offers at launch, which are the best for the entire life cycle. Goboo is one of POCO’s official launch partners, and has just started its pre-order campaign in collaboration with the manufacturer, at an introductory price of 179, which can be further lowered to 174 with our exclusive coidce. hwupgrade. The offer is valid from 3pm on November 9th.

All orders for the new POCO phone will be accompanied by an exclusive case, while through the link above it is possible to access the event page and find out all the details.

POCO M4 Pro 5G is offered with an early bird price of 199 in its 4 + 64GB version, 20 less than the original price.

Anyone wishing a more complete version in terms of memories can order POCO M4 Pro 5G in 6 + 128GB version

POCO M4 Pro 5G, technical specifications

The new POCO smartphone adopts the 6-nm Dimensity 810 processor and is sold with a 6.6 “FHD + 90HZ DotDisplay, all at an extremely competitive price, especially considering the support for the latest generation 5G networks. The integrated 5000mAh battery can be recharged quickly through a 33W charger, offered in the official equipment.The 50MP rear camera, and also an ultra wide-angle module with a 119 field of view.

Compared to POCO M3 Pro 5G it offers several advantages, which we enclose in the image that you can immediately see above.

You can find all the details of the smartphone on Goboo.

POCO M4 Pro 5G, the advantages of the Goboo preorder offer

Founded in 2020, Goboo a European e-commerce platform that aims to offer consumers technological products with a high quality service and shipments that depart from Europe covering 21 countries with an average delivery time of 2 to 7 days. The e-commerce also offers unconditional returns within 14 days and a 2-year guarantee.

There POCO M4 Pro 5G pre-order campaign the first in a series that will continue with more products in the future. The new smartphone is provided starting from today 9 November in pre-order