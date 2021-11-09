POCO M4 Pro 5G, the mirror of the times: improve the phone, not the value for money

We have said it several times in recent months: beware of new smartphones, they are greatly affected by the processor crisis and the increase in the prices of components and raw materials. Prices go up and the value for money goes down.

Poco M4 Pro 5G is the mirror these days: for years there have been no more phones with only two cameras on the back. That the useless 2 megapixel cameras on the back are gone is great news, we have never digested them, but it is not pleasant to see a smartphone with a design that recalls that of a phone with four cameras only to realize that many of the “holes” intended for the lenses are covered.

POCO M4 Pro 5G only has a 50MP sensor used for the main camera flanked by the increasingly used 8MP ultra-wide sensor, the same one we find on all mid-range phones.

The processor is the MediaTek Dimensity 810, a 6nm production process and a multicore architecture that will not be remembered for its speed: only two 2.4GHz Cortex-A76 cores, and six 2.0GHz ARM Cortex-A55 efficiency cores combined with a Mali GPU. -G57. The memory cut of the basic version will be 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, also here values ​​that we have not seen on a telephone for some time.

The screen is a normal LCD, 6.6 ”Full HD +, 2400 x 1800 pixels and 450 nits of typical brightness. There is a 90 Hz refresh, Gorilla Glass 3 protection and nothing more. 5000 mAh battery, fast charge at 33 watts, 5G, NFC, stereo audio, side fingerprint sensor and audio jack close the equipment of what would also be a good phone, but perhaps for 50 euros less.

POCO M4 Pro 5G will in fact be available in Italy in the three colors Power Black, Cool Blue and POCO Yellow, in two variants: 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The price is € 229.90 in the 4GB + 64GB version and € 249.90 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. A will be available in the first 24 hours Early Bird Price by € 199.90 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and € 219.90 for 6GB + 128GB.

If we compare these prices with the 199 euros of Poco X3 Pro, Snapdragon 860, 6.67 ” LCD protected with Gorilla Glass 6 and 6GB + 128GB as memory equipment, we immediately see the huge difference in the value for money between the two. models.

In recent months, Poco X3 Pro has respected the “POCO” tradition, devastating value for money, M4 Pro 5G costs more than M3 and in the end it doesn’t offer much more. Old phone makes good stock.