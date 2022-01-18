POCO M4 Pro and Poco F3 on offer on Amazon: prices at historic lows

POCO smartphones are back on offer on Amazon. Today, the Seattle giant offers two interesting mobile phones at reduced prices: the POCO M4 Pro and the POCO F3, which reach the lowest prices ever.

Here are the two discounts offered:

Xiaomi Poco F3 8 GB + 256 GB smartphone, 48 MP camera, Snapdragon 870 G, 6.67 “AMOLED screen, 4520 mAh battery, global version (white): 319 Euro (369 Euro)

8 GB + 256 GB smartphone, 48 MP camera, Snapdragon 870 G, 6.67 “AMOLED screen, 4520 mAh battery, global version (white): 319 Euro (369 Euro) POCO M4 Pro – 5G Smartphone, 6GB RAM 128GB ROM, 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810, 90Hz 6.6 ” FHD + Dot Display, 64MP AI Quad Camera, 5000 mAh, 33W Pro fast charging, MIUI 12.5 for POCO, Android 11 – Black: 229 Euro (258, 96 Euro)

Delivery is guaranteed by the clock. As for the Poco F3 (here you will find our review of the Xiaomi Poco F3), the arrival at home is scheduled for Monday 24 January 2022 for those who place the order within 20 hours and 26 minutes. For the Poco M4 Pro (our Poco M4 Pro review is also available on these pages), however, delivery is guaranteed by Thursday 20 January 2022 if you place your order within 12 hours and 11 minutes from the time we are writing .

No information on the expiry date of the promotions, but as always in these cases we recommend placing the order quickly in case of interest.