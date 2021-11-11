POCO M4 Pro review: a nice confirmation





POCO M4 Pro review Less than 6 months from the previous version, POCO returns to the market with a new economic device, updating various relevant fields. Let’s find out what has changed in the POCO M4 Pro.







Packaging

The yellow packaging of this POCO M4 Pro it includes a USB / USB-C cable, a 33W power supply and a welcome transparent silicone cover. There is no shortage of stickers with the POCO brand.







Construction and Ergonomics

POCO M4 Pro It comes with a very “POCO” style design. We have a plastic back, while the profile appears to be painted metal in a plastic cover. The build quality to the touch is perhaps one of the biggest steps forward of this device. In fact, we have a new rough matte finish that does not retain fingerprints at all and is very pleasant to the touch and to the eye. In the hand, the smartphone, despite its generous dimensions, is not exaggeratedly heavy with its 195 grams.







Hardware

There have also been some leaps forward in the hardware, where we find the new processor Dimensity 810 octa core 2.4GHz 6nm and Mali G57 MC2 graphics processor. The RAM will be available in sizes of 4, 6 and 8 GB (LPDDR4X) and the internal memory will be 128 GB UFS 2.2. The memory is expandable, even if you have to forgo a slot for the nanoSIM. Very good connectivity: we have 5G dual SIM support, Wi-Fi B.C, Bluetooth 5.1 and the NFC chip. Also present the infrared emitter and not even the FM radio, now banned by most smartphones. To close the circle we find the 3.5 mm audio jack.







Camera

POCO M4 Pro it becomes more rational in choosing which cameras to include. There are only two, but at least they are more concrete and we definitively abandon the useless 2 megapixel sensors. We have one here 50 megapixel ƒ / 1.8 main and an 8 megapixel ƒ / 2.2 wide angle. The photos from the main sensor are more than good: good colors and lots of sharpness. It does not manage very well the strong lights and the respective shadow areas, with parts a little burnt and others black, but overall and with a minimum of attention you can always take quality photos (for the price range). With less light the color fidelity starts to disappear and in the dark the night mode only slightly improves the situation. The wide angle is the classic 8 megapixel fun, but which requires optimal lighting conditions. The front camera is one 16 megapixel ƒ / 2.45 more than discreet. It behaves like the main sensor: a lot of sharpness, but a not very wide dynamic range. Videos are recorded in Full HD at 60fps from the main to a 30fps from the front. They are more than enough, but not much more. Here, too, the dynamic range is not particularly wide.







Display

POCO M4 Pro is equipped with a 6.6 inches diagonal made in IPS technology and with FullHD + resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels). There are no major differences here from the previous model, which also fitted a similar panel, always with a maximum refresh rate of 90 Hz. Here this refresh rate can vary not only between 60 and 90 Hz, but also drops to 50 Hz when the display shows moving images. We have 240 Hz touch sampling for touch recognition and a maximum brightness of 450 nits. Adequate for the category, but overall always a little subdued (a feature in common with its predecessor). Good for the presence of a Gorilla Glass 3 protection.







Software

POCO M4 Pro is sold with Android 11 on board and updated to the patches of October 2021. Everything is obviously once again customized with the interface MIUI 12.5 from Xiaomi. POCO has not introduced any really significant news in this smartphone from the software point of view and indeed the MIUI is slightly simplified (for example there are no apps in the window). But we find the usual very popular features such as video game turbo, second space or split screen mode. Also present is the pre-installed POCO Launcher with its division of apps into categories or by icon color. In our experience there are no more advertisements in the software and the fluidity is better than in the previous model.







Autonomy

The battery of this POCO smartphone is good 5,000 mAh. With average use it guarantees about a day and a half of autonomy without problems, which can become two with mild use and little more than one with very intense use. Charging is fast and 33W.







Price

POCO M4 Pro is sold to € 229 in the cut 4/64 ea € 249 in that 6/128. These are prices consistent with the company’s price list and as foreseeable there is also a launch promotion. Let’s talk about the one present on the Spanish website Goboo, official partner of POCO and which ships for free in Italy. At launch, Goboo will offer the smartphone at € 199 and € 219 respectively with an additional limited coupon of € 20 and an exclusive discount code of € 5. The first is applied automatically while the second must be entered in the appropriate field and is ADWPM4P. At the end of these discounts the prices will be € 174 and € 194. In addition, the first 100 who complete the purchase will have in I also pay homage to a Mi Band 6.

Photo

Final judgement POCO M4 Pro POCO M4 Pro is a concrete smartphone, as always. The new processor gives that extra sprint that the previous model lacked. The new matte finish also gives it a much higher quality feel. With the launch offer it is definitely a smartphone not to be missed in that price range. Summary Packaging 8 Construction and Ergonomics 8 Hardware 8.5 Camera 7.5 Display 7.5 Software 8.5 Autonomy 8 Price 8 Pro Good autonomy

Good autonomy 5G connectivity

5G connectivity Good hardware

Good hardware Complete software Against You have to choose between microSD and second SIM

You have to choose between microSD and second SIM Screen not the brightest

Screen not the brightest Full HD video only

Full HD video only Low light photos not very convincing

Emanuele Cisotti He lives in the world of telephony from the Nokia 3210 and in the world of linux from Ubuntu 5.04. If he could, he would also live in a world of Lego and one of electronic music.