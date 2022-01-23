POCO M4 Pro touches the launch price: new opportunity for low cost 5G!

Do you want a 5G smartphone but aiming for savings? Don’t worry because when it comes to the right relationship between quality and price, Xiaomi always has the perfect solution. And indeed POCO M4 Pro 5G is always the best when it comes to spending little but without too many sacrifices: the mid-range is on offer with code Discount and shipping from Europe at a price that is close to the minimum!

POCO M4 Pro 5G: how to save with discount code

The M4 Pro model takes up the particular style of the previous generation, with a camera inserted in a large module, with the brand logo in plain sight. The typical coloring completes the picture yellow LITTLE, but obviously it is also possible to choose a more sober variant. The heart of the terminal is the Dimensity 810, 6nm 5G solution, supported by 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The display is an LCD unit of 6.6 ″ Full HD + with refresh rate a 90 Hz and punch hole. The picture is completed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W and a dual camera from 50 + 8 MP (with ultra-wide). To find out more about POCO’s mid-range 5G, take a look at ours as well review.

The mid-range for everyone POCO M4 Pro 5G come back at a super price with code Discount and shipping directly from Goboo European warehouses

APPLY COUPON ON THE PAGE + DISCOUNT CODE + REDEEM COUPON OF 2 € Shipping from Europe – Payment with PayPal

More Less

