POCO X3 Pro 8GB / 256GB is back in stock (we don’t know for how long): take advantage of the price of 199 ?? for Black Friday!

The best seller of Black Driday POCO X3 Pro is available again! Also pay attention to LITTLE F3, with stocks in both cases running out quickly!

POCO X3 Pro is a smartphone with an excellent quality / price ratio that mounts a panel 6.67 inch IPS LCD with Full-HD + HDR10 resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels and 395 ppi), with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. Under the shell is Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, an octa-core processor with a 7nm production process.

POCO X3 Pro is a Dual Sim. This solution represents an evolution of the already popular POCO X3, with an even more elegant display, long battery life, ultra fast charging and incredible audio quality. At this price range it is really very difficult to find better!

The Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro CPU is equipped with Kryo 485 type cores up to 2.96 GHz and completes the compartment with the Adreno 640 GPU. The smartphone is distributed with 8GB of LPDDR4X type RAM and 128 / 256GB of memory. UFS 3.1 internal storage, expandable via microSD. There is also Bluetooth 5.0, the NFC module and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. Here is the complete review of the smartphone.

And what about the cameras? POCO X3 Pro mounts a quad cam with a main from 48MP f / 1.8 and an ultra wide 8MP with f / 2.2 aperture and a 119 degree angle of view. Finally, we find two 2MP macro and depth sensors respectively. The battery is also uncompromising: 5160 mAh with support for fast charging from 33W, thanks to the supplied power supply. All for Black Friday for less than 200 Euros!