POCO X3 Pro beats everyone on Amazon for Black Friday

Last week was not “just any week” but that of Black Friday, an appointment that for several years has officially kicked off the Christmas shopping season and that all the main e-commerce platforms try to make the most of, obviously starting from Amazon, which for the occasion prepares various initiatives and applies various discounts.

One of the items on Amazon promotion for Black Friday 2021 was the smartphone POCO X3 Pro, whose version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of integrated memory was sold for 179 euros (compared to the normal price of 249 euros) while the one with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of integrated memory was proposed for around 200 – 220 euros (against a list price of 299 euros).

POCO X3 Pro the best-selling smartphone in Italy for Black Friday

Well, apparently POCO X3 Pro was the best-selling smartphone in several European countries for Amazon’s Black Friday, beating the fierce competition to say the least. This was announced by Lu Weibing, who celebrated the important result by publishing the following image on the Chinese social network Weibo:

Notably, POCO’s smartphone was the best-selling on Amazon in Italy, Spain, France, Holland, United Kingdom and Germany, i.e. in what can be considered the most important markets of the Old Continent and this confirms that the Asian brand has managed to establish itself in these countries as well.

Recall that among the main features of POCO X3 Pro we find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor, a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with 120 Hz refresh rate, a 20 megapixel front camera, a quadruple rear camera (with 48 primary sensor). megapixel, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor) and a 5,160 mAh battery.

