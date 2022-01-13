Podcasts and audiobooks, listening flies to Italy in 2021 – Books

2021 was a golden year for entertainment in audio format, after the boom of 2020. The consumption of podcasts and audio books has grown a lot in Italy, registering a + 4% respectively (for a total of 14.5 million listeners) and + 11% (for a total of 10 million listeners) compared to 2020. These are the data from the research conducted in April 2021 by NielsenIQ for Audible, an Amazon company among the major players in the production and distribution of quality audio entertainment (audiobooks, podcasts and audio series). Further research commissioned by Audible, Audible Compass 2021, confirms that, after the increase given by the pandemic, audio entertainment in Europe has now fully entered into people’s daily lives and the Italian growth figures prove to be in line with the trend of the other European countries. The country that listens the most is Spain where 55% of respondents said they had listened to audio content in the last year, and immediately afterwards there is Italy (46%), followed by the United Kingdom (35%), Germany (42%) and France (37%). In particular, Italian listeners love original audio content: 77% of respondents think it is positive that authors write stories made specifically for listening, as evidenced by the success of the many Audible Original content released in 2021. Two “Audible voices” “most listened to: the actor Ninni Bruschetta, known for the role of Duccio Patané in Boris, and the actress and voice actress Valentina Mari, the Italian voice of stars such as Jessica Chastain and Natalie Portman. On Audible, Ninni Bruschetta is the unmistakable voice of the Saga dei Florio (The Lions of Sicily, The winter of the Lions) by Stefania Auci. Valentina Mari is the voice of audio books starring the famous medical examiner Alice Allevi, born from the pen of Alessia Gazzola, as well as dozens of audio books by Italian and international authors. Among the most listened to authors on Audible in 2021, the queen of thriller Agatha Christie triumphs for audiobooks. For podcasts, it was Darkbeard X’s irreverent science popularization that won over listeners. In particular, thanks to his audiobook Genius Does Not Exist (Audible Studios) and his podcast Bad Stories on Science (Audible Original) on the background of the life of the greatest scientists from an unusual point of view. And among the most listened to titles on Audible released in 2021, family sagas dominate for audiobooks, while for podcasts the favorites are crime and science. On the podium of the Audiobooks there are in first place The winter of the Lions – The saga of the Florio by Stefania Auci, read by Ninni Bruschetta, followed by The last ferry by Domingo Villar, read by Federico Zanandrea and in third place La casa sull ‘ embankment by Daniela Raimondi, read by Ada Maria Serra Zanetti. For Podcasts, Nero come il Sangue by Carlo Lucarelli and Massimo Picozzi in first place, Brutte Stories on Science by Barbascura X in the second and Il Mostro by Giuseppe Paternò Raddusa, Maria Triberti, Lorenzo Pedrazzi, read by Massimo Picozzi and Massimo Alì in the third. . The most listened to genres in 2021 are Literature and Fiction followed by audiobooks for children and by Biographies and Memories which are placed in third place .. Italians, as most of the interviewees show, prefer to enjoy audiobooks or podcasts at home and in total relaxation. Few of those who are dedicated to listening while doing other things: 22% while doing housework. Italians are also less likely to engage in audiobooks or podcasts while cooking (16% versus 20% of the European average), in the car (18% of respondents versus 24% of the European average) and do not particularly like listening to content even while walking. (17% against 20% of the European average). Italians also appreciate the fact that audio books and podcasts help them fight the so-called “screen fatigue”, a phenomenon in which 64% of respondents say they spend too much time in front of the screens. (HANDLE).