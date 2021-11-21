Podenzano, work begins on the gymnasium of the former “Rodari” elementary school

Energy efficiency works in the gymnasium of the former “Rodari” elementary school in Podenzano. The intervention, which started in October with direct assignment by the Municipality which intends to modernize the sports facilities, should be completed by the year 2021 and consists in the refurbishment of the two toilet blocks in the changing rooms (showers and toilets) and adaptation of the electrical and domestic hot water distribution systems. The total cost of the intervention is 46.254 euros which will be covered with the loans assigned to the Municipality of Podenzano (70 thousand euros) based on law 160 of 2019 for energy saving investments and safety of schools and public buildings.

For the intervention, plant solutions have been adopted that will allow both water and energy savings and the distribution of methane gas in the changing rooms will be totally eliminated, eliminating any risk for those who frequent the structure whose management has been entrusted for decades by the Volley Ball Podenzano association. . In the gymnasium all the Podenzanese volleyball teams train – except the first team that trains in the gymnasium of the current school complex – and the elderly for gentle gymnastics.