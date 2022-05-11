Podium and antipodium of the Miami Grand Prix

We present you the winners and losers of the Miami GP

It was a good first experience Formula 1 in Miami: sold out, lots of hype, a decent race and the two hottest drivers and cars of the moment on the podium.

maybe Czech Perez would have been the favorite of the public to get on the podium -in Red Bull They assure that without the engine problem they were for 1-2- however, Carlos Sainz Jr. he made a good defense and had a much-needed result for his confidence.

Let’s see who were the winners and losers of this fifth date of the season of the highest category of motorsports.

Podium

Max Verstappen

Every time Max finished a race in 2022 he won it. So forceful. In addition, it is not the first time that he has had to pass Charles Leclerc to succeed and, once again, ‘Mad Max’ beat the Monegasque on the track.

Carlos Sainz

The Spanish driver had some problems, sometimes his own mistakes, sometimes the victim of someone else, but Carlos was falling behind. During free practice in Miami, he once again left his Ferrari against the wall, so the pressure on the Madrid native was high. But he did excellent: first with a good qualifying and then getting on the podium on Sunday. He couldn’t beat Verstappen, but he was able to hold off Checo Pérez to regain confidence ahead of the home Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas

Another pilot who recovered from an error in practice. In qualifying he did a great lap to beat Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes; then, in the race, he always stayed in the important points and could have finished fifth, but he made a small mistake in the heat of the battle against both Mercedes. Not bad for Bottas though and a team that is nowhere near the budget of Mercedes, Red Bull or Ferrari.

antipodium

McLaren

Lando Norris out of the race, after colliding with Pierre Gasly; Daniel Ricciardo without speed. A bad weekend for the Woking team. The only good thing is that Alfa Romeo and Alpine don’t have the speed to constantly have both of their cars in the points.

Fernando Alonso

Again without points for the Asturian pilot. Fourth consecutive race that Alonso has not scored points and of course not all of them are because of him, sometimes they are a team thing, sometimes it is bad luck. But in Miami, Fernando lost the tenth position due to a penalty – it is debatable whether he deserved it or not, but in the end the driver could not directly on the track-.

AlphaTauri

On the starting grid, both cars were in the top 10. At the end of the race amos were out of the points – Gasly squarely out of contention by not surviving the heat of the mid-field battle. A wasted weekend.