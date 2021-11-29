podium and winner revealed! Where to see it on TV

Ballon d’Or 2021 podium and winner already revealed to the 3 candidate players! Made out Jorginho and Cristiano Ronaldo, with Messi, Lewandowski and Benzema on the podium for the Golden Ball. We also unbundle Where to see the Ballon d’Or ceremony on TV and Streaming with the timetable.

Ballon d’Or 2021: podium and winner revealed

Unveiled the winner and the podium with the communication made to the players who already know which position they will occupy in the ranking of the Ballon d’Or 2021: Messi, Lewandowski and Benzema they have been informed as revealed by the well-known Spanish newspaper Marca, which thus places the podium of the Ballon d’Or 2021:

Messi; Lewandowski; Benzema.

This, however, is the complete list of the 30 players of the Ballon d’Or, revealed by France Football:

Jorginho, Donnarumma, Bonucci, Barella, Chiellini, Kjaer, Lautaro Martinez, Bruno Fernandes, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kantè, Mbappè, Benzema, Mahrez, Gerard Moreno, Pedri, De Bruyne, Lukaku, Lewandowski, Haaland, Sterling, Kane, Foden , Mount, Ruben Dias, Neymar, Salah, Modric, Suarez and Azpilicueta.

The winner of the Ballon d’Or 2021 will be unveiled today, November 29, 2021 in Paris. The award was not held last year due to Covid.

All the news on the transfer market and not only on Napoli

Ballon d’Or 2021 podium

Ballon d’Or 2021: where to see it? Tv and Streaming

Where to see the 2021 Golden Ball award ceremony on TV and streaming? As already mentioned, today, November 29, 2021, the Ballon d’Or award to Messi, Lewandowski or Benzema with the Argentine in clear advantage. Meanwhile, let’s find out where to watch the delivery of the 2021 Golden Ball on TV and streaming:

Ballon d’Or 2021 on TV : the ceremony will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV in Italy on Mediaset 20 .

: the ceremony will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV in Italy on . Ballon d’Or, where it is seen in streaming: as for those who cannot follow her on TV, it will be possible watch the 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony in streaming by connecting to the site MediasetPlay or as an alternative follow it on the YouTube channel ofTeam.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Golden Ball 2021: votes revealed

Ballon d’Or 2021

Ballon d’Or delivery: time

To what now the ceremony for the awarding of the Ballon d’Or 2021 will begin? The evening will begin at 7.40 pm until arriving at around 8.30 pm for the assignment of the title. In addition to Ballon d’Or 2021 between Messi, Benzema and Lewandowski, the Golden Ball titles will also be played and will be awarded women, the Kopa Trophy for the best young player and the Yachine Trophy for the best goalkeeper.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Golden Ball: Messi wins, announcement in France