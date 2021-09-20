podium for the Sangiorgi brothers – Newsbiella.it

Intense and successful weekend the one just spent in Cardano al Campo which brought three podiums to the Biella-based roller skating sports club ASD Bi Roller Pattinaggio Biella, led by coach Federica Ugliengo: 1 first place and 2 third places as well as other positions of relief.

On Saturday the competitions of the Allievi, Junior and Senior categories were held which involved 4 athletes: Dora Ferretto, Susanna Rocchetti, Achille Sangiorgi and Saverio Valli bringing important awards. Achille Sangiorgi, Pupil, in great shape, conquered the 1st position in the combined classification thanks to two excellent races: 2nd place in the 100 mt sprint and 3rd place in the 3000 meters long race with points. Saverio Valli, Junior, reached 3rd place in both races, taking 3rd place in the combined standings.

Excellent long race also for Susanna Rocchetti who crossed the finish line of the 3000 meters race in points with a 5th position. On Sunday, however, between thunderstorms, strong winds and a lot of cold, three of them raced, Andrea Mazzola, R12, Michele Rocchetti and Annibale Sangiorgi, in the Boys category. Very courageous Andrea Mazzola who was in his first race in the rain and competed with courage and determination, winning two 11th positions in both the 100-meter sprint and the 1200-meter straight race. Excellent performance for the two young athletes of the Boys category in the sprint race: Annibale Sangiorgi first conquered the final by running a qualifying race with a lot of determination and then in the following phase he crossed the finish line in 3rd position conquering the podium.

Loading... Advertisements

Michele Rocchetti finished 11th in the final classification. Unfortunately, in the late morning the weather got even worse and the last two races, final of the 3000 meters in points for the Boys, Girls and Men categories, were canceled. Very good are all the Bi Roller athletes who in the coming weeks will still be engaged in competitions and promotional operations for the start of the educational activity dedicated to children. The children were the protagonists of the free trial on Saturday morning which coincided with the start of the skating courses that will always take place on Saturday morning from 9.30 / 10.30 in the basketball court in Piazza del Monte in Riva in Biella. Furthermore, in early October, Bi Roller will also inaugurate a skating course in Pont Saint Martin. For information, contact Federica Ugliengo at 3755641117.