Poet, GIANMARIA text and song meaning

Poet text, single of GIANMARIA. Listen to the song and watch the official video.

“Poet” is an unpublished song by the singer-songwriter from Vicenza GIANMARIA (stage name of X Factor 2021 contestant Gianmaria Volpato). The track, contained in the debut ep “I will fail”, is written by gIANMARIA himself and produced by Bias.

Poet text GIANMARIA

Lyrics

There has been a girl under my house for a while

I have been looking at her for a while, if I look at her she undresses

Of all his pride

He does not pretend to wait for someone

I’ve been hearing my mother speak for a while

With another man who is not my father

How many things have I learned since I was little

That betraying is lawful if you are in the midst of mourning

Give me the strength to do something bigger than me

(Bigger than me, bigger than me)

Give me a push that never makes me be like you

(Never like you, never like you)

Give me the strength to do something bigger than me

(Bigger than me, bigger than me)

Give me a push that never makes me be like you

(Never like you, never like you)

I don’t feel, how come?

Consciousness flow, like mine

I’m lost, where are you?

Give me an excuse, give me a caress

I write with blood like a poet

I don’t feel, how come?

It’s a stream of consciousness, like mine

I’m lost, where are you?

Give me an excuse, give me a caress

I’ve never written a good thing

Stop

Call me “Poet” and tell me that I don’t know how to do anything else

That I won’t be able to explain why I never did

That people are good, I’ll never do shit

Too often I walk away without thinking

If it is necessary, you only hurt me

In such a short time you have leafed through me at random

You have seen the beginning and the end and you have not read me inside

Give me the strength to do something bigger than me

(Bigger than me, bigger than me)

Give me a push that never makes me be like you

(Never like you, never like you)

Give me the strength to do something bigger than me

(Bigger than me, bigger than me)

Give me a push that never makes me be like you

(Never like you, never like you)

I don’t feel, how come?

Consciousness flow, like mine

I’m lost, where are you?

Give me an excuse, give me a caress

I write with blood like a poet

I don’t feel, how come?

It’s a stream of consciousness, like mine

I’m lost, where are you?

Give me an excuse, give me a caress

I’ve never written a good thing

(Bigger than me, bigger than me)

(Never like you, never like you)

(Bigger than me, bigger than me)

(Never like you, never like you)

Meaning of the song Poeta by gIANMARIA

The piece, which comes after the two songs already published “Suicides” And “Without saliva”, is an overwhelming flow of consciousness where the rhymes of the artist create intimate and personal suggestions until they explode in a liberating cry “Give me the strength to make something bigger than me”.

Video poet

Audio poet GIANMARIA