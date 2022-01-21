Poet, GIANMARIA text and song meaning

Poet text, single by gIANMARIA from the ep Fallirò. Listen to the song and watch the official video.
“Poet” is an unpublished song by the singer-songwriter from Vicenza GIANMARIA (stage name of X Factor 2021 contestant Gianmaria Volpato). The track, contained in the debut ep “I will fail”, is written by gIANMARIA himself and produced by Bias.
Poet text GIANMARIA
Lyrics
There has been a girl under my house for a while
I have been looking at her for a while, if I look at her she undresses
Of all his pride
He does not pretend to wait for someone
I’ve been hearing my mother speak for a while
With another man who is not my father
How many things have I learned since I was little
That betraying is lawful if you are in the midst of mourning
Give me the strength to do something bigger than me
(Bigger than me, bigger than me)
Give me a push that never makes me be like you
(Never like you, never like you)
Give me the strength to do something bigger than me
(Bigger than me, bigger than me)
Give me a push that never makes me be like you
(Never like you, never like you)
I don’t feel, how come?
Consciousness flow, like mine
I’m lost, where are you?
Give me an excuse, give me a caress
I write with blood like a poet
I don’t feel, how come?
It’s a stream of consciousness, like mine
I’m lost, where are you?
Give me an excuse, give me a caress
I’ve never written a good thing
Stop
Call me “Poet” and tell me that I don’t know how to do anything else
That I won’t be able to explain why I never did
That people are good, I’ll never do shit
Too often I walk away without thinking
If it is necessary, you only hurt me
In such a short time you have leafed through me at random
You have seen the beginning and the end and you have not read me inside
Give me the strength to do something bigger than me
(Bigger than me, bigger than me)
Give me a push that never makes me be like you
(Never like you, never like you)
Give me the strength to do something bigger than me
(Bigger than me, bigger than me)
Give me a push that never makes me be like you
(Never like you, never like you)
I don’t feel, how come?
Consciousness flow, like mine
I’m lost, where are you?
Give me an excuse, give me a caress
I write with blood like a poet
I don’t feel, how come?
It’s a stream of consciousness, like mine
I’m lost, where are you?
Give me an excuse, give me a caress
I’ve never written a good thing
(Bigger than me, bigger than me)
(Never like you, never like you)
(Bigger than me, bigger than me)
(Never like you, never like you)
Meaning of the song Poeta by gIANMARIA
The piece, which comes after the two songs already published “Suicides” And “Without saliva”, is an overwhelming flow of consciousness where the rhymes of the artist create intimate and personal suggestions until they explode in a liberating cry “Give me the strength to make something bigger than me”.
Video poet
Audio poet GIANMARIA