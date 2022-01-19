Pogba and Marchisio, best wishes from Juve and the appeal: “Come to Turin” VIDEO

For Claudio Marchisio , who turns 36 today, so many have arrived congratulations on social networks. Many fans bianconeri hannon posted photo and video of the Principino who has decided to share them again on his Instagram stories. The same Marchisio , always with a post social, joked about his age with a photo (edited with an app) of him a lot aged .

Pobga and Marchisio exchange of social messages. And the fans dream

In addition to those of the fans, Marchisio received good wishes from a former teammate, Paul Pogba. The former Juve midfielder posted a video on Instagram Stories: “Greetings Prince. The Prince of Piedmont Claudio Marchisio. Best wishes, a big hug. I miss you so much, very much my friend. Ciaooo Principe ciaoo”, Pogba said he appeared a lot smiling. Of course the video drove i crazy fans bianconeri who still dream of return of Paul under the Mole. THE thanks from Marchisio they did not wait. “You know the road, I’ll wait for you”, the Principino replied, complete with smiley faces and hearts. After all, if he doesn’t renew with United, Octopus is on the market in June …