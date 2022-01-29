Pogba at Juventus Rangnick decisive: now everything changes

Paul Pogba’s future remains shrouded in mystery: a possible surprise turnaround, the Manchester United manager decisive

The will of the Juventus it is clear: after a decidedly disappointing first part of the season, the bianconeri want to return as protagonists in Italy and Europe. If the Champions League is still within reach of Allegri’s team, in A league the ranking cries and the transfer market, in this sense, he is helping the ‘Old Lady’ not a little. Buying Dusan Vlahovic, in this sense, it is only the first step to hope to be ‘big’ again in a short time. Another name that on several occasions has been approached to the black and white colors is clearly that of Paul Pogba. The French are liked and not a little at the top of Juventus: now, however, everything can change.

According to the British newspaper ‘The Sun’, Paul Pogba would be willing to stay at Manchester United, extending the contract expiring with the ‘Red Devils’ on June 30th. On one condition, however: the permanence of Ralf Rangnick. Although the French champion has been stuck in the pits since November with an injury, the former Leipzig and Salzburg coach has won over Pogba, who can’t wait to be available to work with the current coach. Manchester United.

Juventus, Rangnick ‘decides’ the fate of Pogba

There has been talk for some time about a possible role change for the German, approached in recent years to Milan. A managerial role that would leave room for a new coach for the ‘Red Devils’: a situation that Pogba, at this moment, hopes will not occur. Self Rangnick should actually remain on the bench of the Manchester United (his will, since his arrival, has always been to coach the team) then Pogba’s fate would change.

The interested spectator of the affair is clearly the Juventus savoring the sensational and evocative return to zero of the transalpine jewel, sold to the English for 105 million euros in the summer of 2016. An option that could, therefore, vanish: everything will pass from what will be the choice of the club for Rangnick.

Situation therefore in the making, Paul Pogba he can permanently leave the Juventus Turin: everything remains in the ‘hands’ of the German coach.