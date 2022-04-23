Pogba could have played his last game as a Manchester United player
2022-04-22
It is “highly unlikely” that the French Paul Pogbainjured in the thigh, will play again this season, the interim coach of the Man Utdthe German Ralf Rannick.
Since he is in the final weeks of his contract, Pogba29, may not play a game again with the English team he has played for since 2016.
Erik ten Hagthe new coach of Man Utdwould have Pogba on his blacklist for the next season.
Last Tuesday, 10 minutes into the Premier League match against Liverpool (4-0 defeat), he suffered a problem in his calf.
“It is very unlikely that he will play again until the end of the season,” he said. rangnick after the medical examinations to which the player was subjected. “The doctor has told me that it will take at least four weeks to recover and the last game is at the end of May”.
The French midfielder arrived at United in 2009 from Havre, to return to Old Trafford after a successful spell at Juventus Turin between 2012 and 2016 for €105 million ($114 million), a world record at the time.
Yes ok Pogba he won the Europa League and the League Cup in this second period with the ‘Red Devils’, he has disappointed the English fans, with a low performance, far from that offered to the French team, with an apparent desire to leave the club.
The player was booed last Saturday when he was substituted in the win against Norwich.
After the lopsided defeat against Liverpool, the Man Utd It occupies the sixth position with 54 units, and faces Arsenal on Saturday (5th with 57), in a game that could be crucial to finish in fourth place, the last one that gives access to the next Champions League.