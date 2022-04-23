Pogba could have played his last game as a Manchester United player

2022-04-22

It is “highly unlikely” that the French Paul Pogbainjured in the thigh, will play again this season, the interim coach of the Man Utdthe German Ralf Rannick.

Since he is in the final weeks of his contract, Pogba29, may not play a game again with the English team he has played for since 2016.

Erik ten Hagthe new coach of Man Utdwould have Pogba on his blacklist for the next season.

Last Tuesday, 10 minutes into the Premier League match against Liverpool (4-0 defeat), he suffered a problem in his calf.

“It is very unlikely that he will play again until the end of the season,” he said. rangnick after the medical examinations to which the player was subjected. “The doctor has told me that it will take at least four weeks to recover and the last game is at the end of May”.