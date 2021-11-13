Sports

Pogba has chosen the next team: the revelation

The European transfer market is becoming more and more inflamed, and it is clear how the world champions are once again at the center of many voices at the moment. Some great champions could soon change shirts, and in the meantime one of the most talked about and discussed is definitely Paul Pogba.

Transfer market: future Pogba, this is where the Frenchman will play

The big names of European football are moving a lot on the market, and it is clear that in June there can be some important negotiations that could totally revolutionize some squads. One of the most talked about players on the transfer market is Paul Pogba, who may soon be moving to Real Madrid. Yes, the Frenchman now seems to have reached the end of his experience at Manchester United, and looking at the latest performances of the Frenchman, a farewell at the end of the year seems almost obvious. There has been a bad mood for some time, and despite various attempts at happiness, the midfielder will hardly renew his contract with the Red Devils. Deadline in June, free transfer for the Blancos, who remain the most interested in the former Juventus. According to what was reported by Fichajes, Real Madrid would like to accelerate for Pogba, with the player who would really like the destination. The two parts seem destined to come together, very soon ..

Transfer Market: United’s move for Pogba

Paul Pogba’s future is still very uncertain, with the French midfielder who has repeatedly been associated with various European clubs in recent months. Pogba looks to be very close to Real Madrid, with the Blancos ready for the big assault for June. For its part, however, it would also be moving Manchester United, which is considering an important renewal to avoid losing Pogba on a free transfer.

Pogba in Serie A?

Paul Pogba is a goal of Real Madrid, but not only. The French was also approached to Juventus, with the bianconeri who would like to bring him back to Turin after several years. Is his return to Serie A possible? Today it is very difficult, especially considering the very high salary.

